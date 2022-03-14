SKAL Bangkok has a new president: James Thurlby

James Thurlby, was elected President of Skal International Bangkok last week and set a target to grow the club to be one of the largest clubs in the world.

In his address to the membership last week he shared his goal of further recognizing the importance of women in our industry and his vision to promote WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP in the travel and tourism business.

At the Annual General Meeting which took place at the Arnoma Grand hotel. Commenting on his election for 2022-2023 the new President said, “The Bangkok Club has had a long and illustrious history in the travel and tourism industry in Bangkok since 1956 (Club No.153).

My thanks go to my predecessor President Andrew J Wood, who has been elected President for Asia, and to the newly elected board of officers of the Bangkok club. We are delighted to grow the ranks with women in leadership. SKÅL INTERNATIONAL encourages and inspires the next generation to recognize their own potential and achieve better gender equality.

At a senior level, we’ve invited yet again accomplished women leaders from Bangkok’s tourism industry to serve on the Executive Committee. Women represent 60% of people employed in tourism in Asia, yet women in tourism earn less than men and many remain in low-skill or entry-level positions.

It’s time for a change.”

“Skål International has over 12,100 members worldwide, in more than 319 clubs in 100 countries. The Bangkok Club is comprised of 62 tourism industry leaders. I see no reason why the Bangkok Club cannot grow to be one of the biggest too. My goal in the next two years is to be one of the top five largest Skål clubs in the world,” said President James, the Digital Marketing Manager at Move Ahead Media in Bangkok.

Founded in 1934, Skål International is an advocate of global tourism and peace and is a not for profit association.

Skål does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion, politics or social standing.

Skål is focused on doing business and business networking in the company of fellow professionals in an atmosphere of friendship. The Skål toast promotes Happiness, Good Health, Friendship, and Long Life.

For more information, please visit www.skal.org and www.skalbangkok.com