The Exact Version of the new Kigali Declaration on the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals for Africa

A week late, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa released a report today on the conclusion of the Kigali Declaration. The Kigali Declaration was adopted by all 54 member countries. They all attended the Eight Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD 2022) that ended on 05 March 2022.

The Kigali Declaration urges African countries to link mutually reinforcing policies for sustainable development and COVID-19 recovery to ensure inclusive emergence from the pandemic.

The document calls on African countries to leverage new tools, innovative solutions, and technology, including through enhanced partnerships with the private sector, academia, non-governmental, civil society, and other stakeholders to build strong, agile, sustainable, and resilient national statistical systems.

Exact Wording of the Kigali Declaratin

Kigali Declaration

We, African ministers, and senior officials responsible for the environment

and sustainable development, finance, economic and social development,

agriculture, education, justice, statistics, the digital economy, science and

technology, heads, and members of delegations of the parliaments of African

Union member States and experts representing Governments and

intergovernmental organizations, the private sector and civil society,

Gathered online and in-person in Kigali from 3 to 5 March 2022 at the

the eighth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development held

under the theme of “Building forward better: a green, inclusive and resilient

Africa poised to achieve the 2030 Agenda and the Agenda 2063” and placed

under the high patronage of the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame,

Expressing our gratitude to the President and Government of Rwanda for

having hosted the Forum and having ensured that all the necessary conditions

were in place for the successful completion of its work, which was marked by

fruitful and high-quality discussions on the monitoring and evaluation of the

progress achieved, the exchange of experiences in the area of sustainable

development in Africa, and the formulation of key messages aimed at

accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development and Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, of the African Union,

Considering that the health and socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus

disease (COVID-19) pandemic rolled back efforts to achieve the Sustainable

Development Goals, especially in developing countries, and that the diverging

paths to recovery from the pandemic between developed and developing

countries could mean longer periods of recovery for developing countries,

Considering also the disproportionate impact of climate change on the

African continent gave its low-carbon-footprint, the role of the continent in

capturing greenhouse gases, and its needs to mitigate and adapt to the adverse

effects of climate change,

Recalling and reaffirming the Brazzaville Declaration, adopted at the

the seventh session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development,

Noting the need for scaled-up and sustainable finance for an inclusive

recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and accelerated delivery of sustainable

development in Africa,

Welcoming the establishment of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility

as a mechanism for improving market access for African countries and, in

particular, for crowding in private-sector investment in the green recovery of

the continent,

Welcoming the launch of the Alliance of Entrepreneurial Universities in

Africa and the African Technology Development and Transfer Network, which

have been established to facilitate the sharing of experiences and best practices

among academic and research institutions across the continent,

Expressing support for the ongoing process, under the Convention on

Biological Diversity, of developing a post-2020 global biodiversity framework

as a global policy framework for achieving accelerated action and

transformative pathways for biodiversity and sustainable development,

Reiterate our commitment to accelerating the achievement of

Sustainable Development Goals, including through ensuring a green and

inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent, aligned with

the objectives of the decade of action to deliver the Sustainable Development

Goals; Demand that developed countries facilitate equitable access to

COVID-19 vaccines to enable African countries to recover faster from the

COVID-19 pandemic, through inter alia: a moratorium on the application to

developing countries of Articles 65 and 66, on transitional arrangements and

least-developed country members, respectively, of the Agreement on TradeRelated Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights; and technical assistance to

improve supply chains efficiency, technology transfer and manufacturing

capacity; Urge African countries to link mutually-reinforcing policies for

sustainable development and COVID-19 recovery to ensure an inclusive

emergence from the pandemic, in line with the tenets of the 2030 Agenda and

Agenda 2063; Call upon African countries, pan-African institutions, the United

Nations and development partners to invest more in the generation of statistics

that are relevant and timely, to inform national, regional and global

development agendas, leveraging opportunities provided by new data sources,

geospatial technologies, the United Nations global platform on big data for

official statistics and regional data hubs in Africa, to facilitate capacitydevelopment and the modernization of the national statistical systems of

countries in Africa, involving young people in the decision-making processes

relating to the sustainable development agenda; Call upon African countries to leverage new tools, innovative

solutions and technology, including through enhanced partnerships with the

private sector, academia, non-governmental and civil-society organizations and

others, to build strong, agile, sustainable and resilient national statistical

systems; Invite African countries to invest in developing more resilient

education systems and to adopt resilient and risk-informed approaches to

planning in the education sector, and to prioritize digital connectivity and

capacities to achieve learning for all and skills development; Call upon African countries to strengthen institutional

arrangements, including gender-inclusive national strategies, to enhance

national ownership and responsibility for the effective implementation,

monitoring and accountability of the gender-related goals and targets of the

2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 in all sectors and at all levels of government; Also call upon African countries to strengthen their institutional

capacities to enforce laws and regulations on the sustainable use of marine

resources, to open up new opportunities for gender-sensitive and inclusive blue

entrepreneurship, innovation, finance, value-chains and trade, and to support

the “Great Blue Wall” initiative to build climate-resilient societies and

economies; Call upon the entities of the United Nations system, the African

Union Commission, the African Development Bank and other partners to

strengthen the capacity of African countries to leverage the Liquidity and

Sustainability Facility and other innovative financing mechanisms, including

green and blue bonds and debt swaps for biodiversity and sustainable

development; 10. Call upon African countries and their development partners to

strengthen the capacity of the region to incorporate and increase investment in

sustainable biodiversity and land management within national, subregional and

regional development frameworks; Call upon all parties to the Glasgow Climate Pact to establish an

ambitious and reasonable price for carbon, aligned with the objectives of the

Paris Agreement, to allow developing countries in Africa and elsewhere to

ECA/RFSD/2022/L.122-00239 19/20

mobilize adequate financial resources to meet their climate commitments,

including those made through the nationally determined contributions and Paris

Agreement, while accelerating progress on towards the Sustainable

Development Goals and allowing African countries to fully benefit from their

natural heritage; Call upon the entities of the United Nations system to build the

capacity of the countries of the Congo Basin to deliver funding for sustainable

development through the Blue Fund for the Congo Basin to support the

implementation by these countries of their nationally determined contributions,

to estimate their capacity for carbon sequestration , and develop livelihoods that

are linked to the subregion’s unique natural capital; 13. Call for the adoption of reforms to the international financial

architecture that integrate innovative financing mechanisms that are initiated

and led by African countries to ensure African debt sustainability and to support

the development of nature-based solutions and a green and sustainable recovery

from the COVID-19 pandemic; 14. Call for renewed vigour on the part of African Governments, the

entities of the United Nations system and development partners in the

implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third International

Conference on Financing for Development, including with regard to

strengthening opportunities to improve domestic resource mobilization through

sustainable budgeting principles that are aligned with the 2030 Agenda, Agenda

2063 and the Paris Agreement, and for renewed global solidarity in respect of

public investment in the implementation of these agendas, on the basis of the

principle of leaving no one behind; Reaffirm that developed countries must honour their commitment

to pay $100 billion annually to help developing countries respond to the

cascading threats of climate change to the land, water and oceanic resources of

Africa and to mitigate the impact on African economic growth and on

livelihoods of its people; Urge African countries to leverage the potential of the African

Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to support the development of regional

value chains, especially those for minerals used in the production of batteries

and electric vehicles, to enable African countries to capture more value along

global value chains; Also urge African countries to increase their investments in

research and development to at least the 1 per cent of gross domestic product,

as recommended by the African Union, to boost their capacity to generate

technologies and innovations in the marine and digital domains, to support

sustainable the use of land and water ecosystems, and to build climate- and

disasters-resilient economies and societies, including through research and

development in the medical and health sectors, to reduce their vulnerability and

foster the economic transformation of their economies and improve the lives

and livelihoods of their peoples; Further urge African countries to increase investment in the

building of foundational skills for education in the fields of science,

technology, engineering and mathematics, and to establish centres of

excellence to facilitate the sharing of experiences and best practices; Call upon all countries to implement the key messages adopted at

the eighth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development; Request the Government of Rwanda to present the key messages

on behalf of Africa: at the meeting of the high-level political forum on

sustainable development, to be held under the auspices of the Economic and

Social Council in New York from 5 to 15 July 2022; at the twenty-seventh

session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework

Convention on Climate Change; and at other subregional, regional and global

forums convened to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and

Agenda 2063.

In her closing remarks at the event, which took place from 3 to 5 March, Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), explained that the main purpose of the meeting was to review Africa’s progress and catalyze actions to achieve the 2030 sustainable development goals. The meeting was also meant to achieve consensus on urgent priorities for action, which are captured in the Kigali Declaration to be presented at the high-level political forum in New York.

Ms. Morsy noted that through rich interactive debates and experience-sharing, delegates “collectively met the objectives” of the gathering in Kigali. On way forward, she said Africa needs to urgently deliver progress on the five SDGs on which the forum was focused, notably Goal 4 (quality education), Goal 5 (gender equality), Goal 14 (Life Below Water), Goal 15 (Life on Land), Goal 17 (partnerships).

For his part, Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and ARFSD 2022 Bureau Chair, Uzziel Ndagijimana, called on member states to intensify efforts towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and Africa’sAgenda 2063 “for the benefit of our people or countries.”

He cited the diversity of participation at the forum, the enthusiastic commitment, and the momentum observed during the deliberations, as an assurance that “Africa can achieve its development goals.”

The forum also witnessed the launch of the Alliance of Entrepreneurial Universities in Africa and the African Technology Development and Transfer Network.

Niger and Cote d’Ivoire expressed interest in hosting the next forum, which will take place in West Africa in March 2023. The ARFSD bureau will undertake consultations to decide which of the countries will host the event.

ARFSD 2022 was organized by the ECA together with the government of Rwanda in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, and other United Nations agencies. The forum took place under the theme “Building forward better: A green, inclusive and resilient Africa poised to achieve the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”