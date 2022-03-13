CDC confirmed Travel to the Bahamas Safer for Americans

It’s Better in The Bahamas!

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the updated travel advisory issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reducing its travel recommendation for The Bahamas from a Level 4 to a Level 3 destination.

“The lowering of the CDC advisory is encouraging as we make positive progress towards tourism recovery,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Cases of the virus in The Bahamas have been reduced significantly, which has also led to the relaxation of after-arrival testing requirements and other restrictions. With the participation of all Bahamians in following health and safety precautions, we’re confident this positive trajectory towards a new normal will continue.”

The CDC’s COVID-19 Travel Health Notice is a four-level system that categorizes international destinations with thresholds based on the number of COVID-19 cases. Travel Health Notices are raised or lowered when case counts and testing metrics meet appropriate thresholds. A level is raised when case counts remain at a higher level for 14 consecutive days and is lowered when cases remain at a reduced level for 28 consecutive days.

The Government of The Bahamas has enacted several measures to guard against community transmission of the virus, including widespread free testing and vaccine availability, public education efforts, and the distribution of free medical-grade masks for all citizens and residents of The Bahamas.

Travelers wishing to visit The Bahamas should log onto Bahamas.com/travelupdates for information on travel and entry requirements.