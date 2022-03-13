Savaadheeththa Dhathuru Yacht Rally Maldives – A First for Maldives Tourism

‘Savaadheeththa Dhathuru’, the first-ever sailing rally organized by the Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation (MITDC) has successfully concluded.

In this historical rally, sailors from across the globe participated on a journey across the Maldives seas (Haa Alif, Haa Dhaalu, and Noonu Atoll), making stops at 9 inhabited islands, exploring the culture & heritage, experiencing Maldivian traditional culinary, and the underwater experiences.

The journey began on 5th February 2022 from the most northern atoll of the country, Haa Alif Atoll, taking a course of two weeks to reach Fari Islands, in North Male Atoll.

Opening remarks by Managing Director Mohamed Raaidh highlighted the opportunity to learn, grow and experience what the Maldives has to offer for the Yachties and the importance of diversifying tourism products in the Maldives. During his speech, he highlighted a brief experience of every single island the participants has visited during the rally.

Chief Guest of the Gala Night, Minister of Arts, Culture & Heritage Hon. Yumna Maumoon called for tourism diversification for the benefit of the local communities.

As a Special Guest of the ceremony, the Minister of Youth & Sports of Sri Lanka, Honorable Namal Rajapaksa attended the Gala Night, where he delivered a speech and highlighted the importance of a Sail Rally jointly by Maldives & Sri Lanka.

A special plaque was given to each Yacht by the Chief Guest Minister Yumna and a certificate of participation was given to each individual participant.

In addition, a special plaque was given by the Special Guest Minister Namal, to the sponsors, to appreciate their contributions to this historical rally. The Gala Night was followed by a special dinner with live music.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Tourism Honorable Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, Minister for President Office, Dr. Musthafa Luthufee, our sponsors and participating seven yachties.