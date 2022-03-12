Exclusive Access to Devices for Use in Urology, Gynecology, Sexual Dysfunction

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has signed an agreement with Cervos Inc. to become the exclusive distributor of Marrow Cellution™ devices for use in urology, gynecology, and male and female sexual dysfunction.

“This exciting agreement provides us with exclusive access to Cervos Medical’s best-in-class devices for use in several of our key rapid autologous therapies, including CaverStem® for erectile dysfunction, FemCelz® for female sexual dysfunction and, upon launch, OvaStem® for women suffering with premature ovarian failure,” said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. “With a guaranteed supply of high quality devices, strong and broad IP, critical first-mover advantages, established KOLs, and satisfied patients, Creative Medical Technology has a wide moat and is well positioned for success.”

Harlan Adler, President of Cervos Medical, added, “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Creative Medical Technology as they continue to push the regenerative medicine market forward and showcase the many benefits that stem cells derived from patients’ bone marrow can have in improving lives.”