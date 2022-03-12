New robotic-guided solution for prostate cancer treatment

Biobot Surgical, a robotic-assisted percutaneous surgical systems company, announced an MOU with BEBIG Medical, a global provider of radiotherapy products and a brachytherapy leader based in Europe to work together to provide a robotic-guided high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy solution for prostate cancer treatment.

Biobot Surgical developed the iSR’obot Mona Lisa 2.0, a robotic-assisted percutaneous surgical system that allows clinicians to plan and position needles during image-guided diagnostic and interventional prostate procedures.

Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in men and fourth most common cancer overall. The treatment options depends on factors such as the stage of the cancer, the patient’s overall health, and the benefits and side effects of the treatment option. HDR brachytherapy is a form of radiotherapy which involves a thin tube inserted into the prostate gland and a radiation source is then passed through the tube to kill the cancer cells. Traditionally, the ultrasound-guided HDR brachytherapy procedure uses a template grid for needle insertion into the prostate.

Using the iSR’obot Mona Lisa 2.0 for HDR brachytherapy, it automatically guides the needle insertion by a clinician to within 1.0mm* accuracy of the targeted needle position for treatment. The robotic arm allows flexibility of angulated needle trajectory for an optimal treatment plan and avoids critical anatomical structures.

“BEBIG Medical is a well established brand in brachytherapy, while Biobot Surgical is known for its accurate placement of needles. The partnership enables our companies to bring robotic-assisted brachytherapy solutions to patients,” said Mr. Sim Kok Hwee, CEO of Biobot Surgical.

“The future trend of medical device technology was moving toward digitalization, automation and artificial intelligence. The joint partnership is a vivid display of these orientations to achieve clinical excellence,” said Mr. George Chan, Chairman and CEO of BEBIG Medical.

The iSR’obot Mona Lisa 2.0 has been U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and is expected to obtain EU MDR approval in 2023. Its first-generation iSR’obot Mona Lisa is marketed in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Clinical studies have demonstrated that iSR’obot Mona Lisa has a clinically significant prostate cancer detection rate of 81 percent higher than cognitive fusion biopsy. Clinical data also shows that the transperineal, dual-cone needle trajectory technology minimizes infection complications.