ICCA cancels all activities and events in Russia

The President of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) today issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Having convened an urgent board meeting, ICCA’s Board of Directors have made a unanimous decision to cancel all planned activities and events in Russia. In addition, Russian members will not be able to attend ICCA events until further notice.

On behalf of the Board, we categorically and unequivocally condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine.

ICCA is liaising with our members in Ukraine, and we will be contributing €10,000 to an agreed humanitarian charity to support them in their efforts to provide aid to those Ukrainians who are suffering as a result of these acts of aggression.

Our heart goes out to all those affected by this unprovoked and devastating war. We wish for nothing more than to see an end to this conflict before more innocent lives are lost.

James Rees

President, ICCA