Poland is open and safe for tourism now

The Polish Tourism Organization in the UK has issued a statement that it continues to

welcome all visitors and remains a safe destination for travelers.

Following the invasion of Ukraine thousands of refugees have been welcomed to Poland and also across Europe. The Polish government has announced plans to set up an 8bn zloty (£1.34bn) fund for those affected.

All visitors are encouraged to remember that as a member of both the EU and NATO, Poland’s safety is secured.

Poland is inviting overseas travelers to continue supporting the vital tourism industry which helps support the economy. Tourist attractions remain open, and visitors can book hotels and accommodation as usual.

Dorota Wojciechowska, Director of the Polish Tourism Organisation, says: ”I would like to assure travel agents and individuals that the country remains safe. The Polish government is doing everything it can to provide security for both the nation and the tourists. We are hoping that the ongoing horrible situation in Ukraine will not discourage British tourists from visiting Poland this year.”

The Polish Tourism Organization are preparing for a busy 2022 schedule with numerous events and activities planned throughout the year.