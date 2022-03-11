Air travel between the US and Europe up 659% now

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in February 2022:

US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (arrivals + departures) totaled 9.766 million in February 2022, up 208% compared to February 2021, however, enplanements reached just 56% of its volume in February 2019.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in January 2022

Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States, from foreign countries, totaled 2.159 million, +236% compared to February 2021 and -53.7% compared to February 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (‘I-94’/ADIS) totaled 1.047 million, the fourth consecutive month that overseas visitor arrivals totaled over 1.0 million.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 2.780 million, +199% compared to February 2021 and -29.0% compared to February 2019.

World Region Highlights

Top Countries of Total International Air Traffic Passenger Enplanements to and from the United States were Mexico 2.58 million, Canada 830k, Dominican Republic 636k, the United Kingdom 491k, and Colombia 305k.

Top U.S. Ports, serving international locations, were Miami (MIA) 1.376 million, New York (JFK) 1.35 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 750k, Newark (EWR) 596k and ATL (ATL) 547k.

Top Foreign Ports, serving U.S. locations, were Cancun (CUN) 940k, Mexico City (MEX) 469k, London Heathrow (LHR) 446k, Toronto (YYZ) 348k and San Jose Cabo (SJD) 312k.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries.

The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010.

The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.