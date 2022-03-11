Kazakhstan’s Air Astana cancels all flights to and through Russia

The press service of Kazakhstan’s biggest airline and national flag carrier Air Astana announced today that Kazakh air carrier is halting all of its flights to Russian Federation or through Russian airspace.

“Air Astana regrets to inform that, due to suspension of insurance coverage for commercial flights to/from the Russian Federation and above its territory, all flights in this direction will be suspended,” Air Astana said.

“The air carrier is urgently resolving those matters with the government of Kazakhstan in order to resume flights as soon as possible.”

All passengers of cancelled flights are eligible for full refunds, the airline announced.

After Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union Council banned the sale and supply, including leasing, of aircraft and spare parts for them for Russian airlines, as well as the provision of any insurance or reinsurance services for these aircraft, as well as their repair.

Also, Russian airlines are facing the risk of arrest of their aircraft conducting international flights.

The Russian Transport Ministry has announced that it has “devised” a “set of measures” to support national air carriers.

Air Astana is an airline group based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It operates scheduled international and domestic services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.