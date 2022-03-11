San Antonio Hotel Emma names new General Manager￼

Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, TX announced that Jon Sakshaug assumed the role of General Manager, effective February 2022. Jon, who previously served as Hotel Emma’s Vice President of Finance, was a member of the property’s opening team in 2015 and has been instrumental in solidifying the hotel’s standard of excellence.

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Jon possesses a wealth of unparalleled knowledge and expertise. He will lead the Hotel Emma team and ensure an extraordinary level of service and operation. “I am humbled to be leading the wonderful Hotel Emma team and I am proud to be a key part of developing its unique presence in San Antonio. As the city evolves into a cultural hub for art and technology, it is a privilege to be working with a brand that is at the forefront of this growth,” said Jon of his new role.

Jon’s career began in New York City where he worked with the Peninsula Hotel and held various operational roles. Gravitating towards the independent, private, and entrepreneurial side of hospitality, Jon later served as a key partner in opening and running some of the most unique properties in the United States. In his past role as Chief Financial Officer for The Garrett Hotel Group portfolio, Jon oversaw luxury and highly acclaimed Relais and Châteaux properties such as The Inn of Five Graces, Lake Placid Lodge, and The Point. In addition, Jon opened up the acclaimed The Ivy Hotel Baltimore and Hotel Teatro, Denver.

In his decades of experience, Jon has refined his understanding of premium hospitality and built a career focused on guest satisfaction. “The future looks bright for Hotel Emma as we embark on this new chapter under Jon’s guidance. He brings an exceptional level of dedication, passion, and knowledge to the team,” said Hotel Emma CEO, Bill Petrella, of the announcement.

His outstanding hospitality prowess and appreciation for the hotel industry, particularly the boutique and independent sector, make Jon a tremendous asset to Hotel Emma. Under his direction, the hotel will continue to set an exemplary standard for luxury and sophistication in San Antonio.