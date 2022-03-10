Canada Jetlines partners with Unisync for new airline uniforms

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. announces a partnership with Unisync Group, North Americas provider of cutting-edge innovation in uniform solutions. Unisync will be supporting all uniform needs for front-line employees and cabin crew of the leisure carrier.

With a reputation for quality and design, Unisync possesses the experience to deliver unique solutions for uniform requirements as the airline ramps up for take-off in Spring of this year. Unisync will outfit all uniforms for Jetlines’ cabin crew, pilots, and maintenance employees. The brands worked together to develop a unique uniform strategy that would encompass the Jetlines tone at every opportunity while keeping comfort and ease of wear at the forefront.

“We are excited to partner with Unisync Group as we design and develop our Canada Jetlines uniform for our frontline colleagues and brand ambassadors who are the backbone of our operation,” stated Anup Anand, Director, In-Flight Services and Airports. “We are very mindful of the importance of developing a uniform that epitomizes both our dedication to safety and our strong commitment to outstanding customer service. Equally critical is our intention to design a uniform that our colleagues are extremely proud to wear as they represent Canada Jetlines in their daily interactions with our customers.”

“We are pleased and honored to have been selected by Canada Jetlines to be their uniform provider,” commented Michael Smith, President of Unisync’s managed uniform division. “We look forward to our partnership and ensuring we deliver a collection that employees find comfortable, functional and most importantly are proud to wear.”