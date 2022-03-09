Kentucky Derby to Eurovision: Airbnb prices soar ahead of the major events

New study analyzed the average nightly cost of an Airbnb over the dates of the world’s most popular music and sporting events in 2022.

The average cost of an Airbnb in the same area was also taken for the week before the event, to demonstrate the difference in price, and reveal the events impacting Airbnb prices the most.

The study revealed that the global events increasing Airbnb‘s’ prices by over 597% in 2022, from Coachella to the PGA Championship.

The top 10 global sporting events increasing Airbnb prices in 2022

Rank Event City Dates Average Nightly Price (during event) Average Nightly Price (previous week) Increase From Previous Week 1 PGA Championship Tulsa, USA May 16 – 22 $1,502 $215 597.5% 2 Kentucky Derby Louisville, USA May 7 $1,481 $334 342.8% 3 Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo, Monaco May 27 – 29 $1,398 $341 309.8% 4 British Grand Prix Silverstone, UK July 1 – 3 $835 $249 235.5% 5 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal, Canada June 17 – 19 $848 $262 223.5% 6 24 Hours of Le Mans Le Mans, France June 11 – 12 $415 $146 184.4% 7 Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest, Hungary July 29 – 31 $367 $153 140.4% 8 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong, Australia September 18 – 25 $781 $348 124.6% 9 Daytona 500 Daytona Beach, USA February 20 $664 $298 122.4% 10 Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis, United States May 29 $563 $258 118.1%

The event that sees rental prices jump the most is the PGA Championship, which in 2022 will take place at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While an Airbnb costs $215 on average in the city in early May, prices increase by almost 600% for the week of the tournament, to $1,502.

Another major US event takes second place, the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. Prices in the city average at over $1,481 per night for the prestigious race. Monaco’s Grand Prix follows closely behind with Airbnb prices increasing by 309.8% during the event.

The top 10 global music events increasing Airbnb prices in 2022

Rank Event City Dates Average Nightly Price (during event) Average Nightly Price (previous week) Increase From Previous Week 1 Glastonbury Festival Pilton, UK June 22 – 26 $697 $217 221.6% 2 EXIT Novi Sad, Serbia July 7 – 10 $194 $79 145.8% 3 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, US April 15 – 17 $1,735 $736 135.8% 4 Eurovision Song Contest Turin, Italy May 10-14 $222 $118 88.6% 5 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain June 2 – 4 $389 $254 53.2% 6 Afro Nation Portimão, Portugal July 1 – 3 $292 $194 50.3% 7 Bilbao BBK Live Bilbao, Spain July 2 – 9 $300 $201 49.3% 8 Osheaga Festival Montreal, Canada July 29 – 31 $381 $257 48.4% 9 Splendour in the Grass North Byron Parklands July 22 – 24 $415 $309 34.2% 10 Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas,US May 20 – 22 $693 $520 33.2%

The US music event increasing Airbnb prices the most is Coachella, with prices soaring by 135.8%. The festival hasn’t taken place for two years due to the pandemic, so 2022 is sure to be a huge year, with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish recently announced as headliners.

Glastonbury is of course one of the most famous festivals in the world, and so it’s no surprise to see it topping the ranks. If you don’t fancy camping, then there aren’t exactly lots of hotels in the area, which will only serve to drive Airbnb prices up for the weekend (221.6%).

Ranking in second place is EXIT, taking place in Novi Sad, Serbia. The festival sees Airbnb prices increase by 145.8%, with a one-night stay jumping from £59 to £145.