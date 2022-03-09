Kentucky Derby to Eurovision: Airbnb prices soar ahead of the major events
Kentucky Derby to Eurovision: Airbnb prices soar ahead of the major events
Harry Johnson·
Hospitality Industry
··0 Comments·2 min read

Kentucky Derby to Eurovision: Airbnb prices soar ahead of the major events

Home
Breaking Travel News
Kentucky Derby to Eurovision: Airbnb prices soar ahead of the major events

New study analyzed the average nightly cost of an Airbnb over the dates of the world’s most popular music and sporting events in 2022.

The average cost of an Airbnb in the same area was also taken for the week before the event, to demonstrate the difference in price, and reveal the events impacting Airbnb prices the most. 

The study revealed that the global events increasing Airbnb‘s’ prices by over 597% in 2022, from Coachella to the PGA Championship.

The top 10 global sporting events increasing Airbnb prices in 2022

Rank EventCityDatesAverage Nightly Price (during event)Average Nightly Price (previous week)Increase From Previous Week
1PGA ChampionshipTulsa, USAMay 16 – 22$1,502$215597.5%
2Kentucky DerbyLouisville, USAMay 7$1,481$334342.8%
3Monaco Grand PrixMonte Carlo, MonacoMay 27 – 29$1,398$341309.8%
4British Grand PrixSilverstone, UKJuly 1 – 3$835$249235.5%
5Canadian Grand PrixMontreal, CanadaJune 17 – 19$848$262223.5%
624 Hours of Le MansLe Mans, FranceJune 11 – 12$415$146184.4%
7Hungarian Grand PrixBudapest, HungaryJuly 29 – 31$367$153140.4%
8UCI Road World ChampionshipsWollongong, AustraliaSeptember 18 – 25$781$348124.6%
9Daytona 500Daytona Beach, USAFebruary 20$664$298122.4%
10Indianapolis 500Indianapolis, United StatesMay 29$563$258118.1%

The event that sees rental prices jump the most is the PGA Championship, which in 2022 will take place at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While an Airbnb costs $215 on average in the city in early May, prices increase by almost 600% for the week of the tournament, to $1,502.

Another major US event takes second place, the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. Prices in the city average at over $1,481 per night for the prestigious race. Monaco’s Grand Prix follows closely behind with Airbnb prices increasing by 309.8% during the event. 

The top 10 global music events increasing Airbnb prices in 2022

Rank EventCityDatesAverage Nightly Price (during event)Average Nightly Price (previous week)Increase From Previous Week
1Glastonbury FestivalPilton, UKJune 22 – 26$697$217221.6%
2EXITNovi Sad, SerbiaJuly 7 – 10$194$79145.8%
3Coachella Valley Music & Arts FestivalIndio, USApril 15 – 17$1,735$736135.8%
4Eurovision Song ContestTurin, ItalyMay 10-14$222$11888.6%
5Primavera SoundBarcelona, SpainJune 2 – 4$389$25453.2%
6Afro NationPortimão, PortugalJuly 1 – 3$292$19450.3%
7Bilbao BBK LiveBilbao, SpainJuly 2 – 9$300$20149.3%
8Osheaga FestivalMontreal, CanadaJuly 29 – 31$381$25748.4%
9Splendour in the GrassNorth Byron ParklandsJuly 22 – 24$415$30934.2%
10Electric Daisy CarnivalLas Vegas,USMay 20 – 22$693$52033.2%

The US music event increasing Airbnb prices the most is Coachella, with prices soaring by 135.8%. The festival hasn’t taken place for two years due to the pandemic, so 2022 is sure to be a huge year, with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish recently announced as headliners.

Glastonbury is of course one of the most famous festivals in the world, and so it’s no surprise to see it topping the ranks. If you don’t fancy camping, then there aren’t exactly lots of hotels in the area, which will only serve to drive Airbnb prices up for the weekend (221.6%). 

Ranking in second place is EXIT, taking place in Novi Sad, Serbia. The festival sees Airbnb prices increase by 145.8%, with a one-night stay jumping from £59 to £145. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:Airbnb,ANA,art,Australia,Barcelona,Beach,Budapest,Canada,Carnival,Coachella,Daytona 500,Euro,Festival,France,Grand Prix,Hotel,Hungary,India,Indiana,Indianapolis,Indianapolis 500,Italy,Kent,Kentucky,Kentucky Derby,King,Las Vegas,Le Mans,Monaco,Monte Carlo,Montreal,Music,Nadi,Oar,Port,Portugal,Rice,Ro,Serbia,Spa,Spain,Trat,Turin,UN,United States