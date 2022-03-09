Top airline passenger annoyances revealed in new study

From manspreading and body odor to clapping when the plane lands and noisy kids, the survey dug into what irks passengers the most. Over 1500 airline travelers were surveyed and asked what annoys them the most about other passengers when flying.

Many of travelers are flying again after an extended time off due to the pandemic. With that comes the trials and tribulations of sharing an enclosed space with strangers at 36,000 feet. Airline industry experts were interested to see what the most common annoyance is and where improper mask-wearing ranked as it is a new addition to air travel.

The experts conducted a survey with 1500 travelers to rank the top 20 airline passenger annoyances.

Additionally, the experts asked flyers about the right to recline their seats.

The research into the most common airline passenger annoyances revealed that they in order are:

The Kicker — Your seat being kicked. The Stinker — A passenger with a bad body odor. The Loud & Proud — Other passengers talking loudly. The Leaner — Your seat being pulled or leaned on. The Drunk Flyer — Drunk or tipsy flyers. The Noisy Kid — Crying babies or children. The Recliner — The seat in front of you reclining. The Scented — A passenger wearing strong perfume or cologne. The Not-So-Masked — Passengers not wearing their masks properly. The Loud Sleeper — A passenger snoring. The Stinky Feet — A passenger removing socks or shoes. The Eager — Passengers standing and getting bags as soon as the plane lands. The BYO Meal — A passenger bringing on smelly food. The Weak Bladder — People getting out of their seats regularly. The Chatty Cathy — Your neighbor talking to you through the flight. The Armrest Hog — Your neighbor taking up all of the armrest. The Too Relaxed — A passenger putting their feet up on or between your seats. The Clapper — Passengers applauding when the plane lands. The Manspreader — Passengers spreading their legs, aka manspreading. The Night Owl — Bright phone or tablet screens on night flights.

In addition, travelers were asked whether they had the right to recline their seats, and 2 out of 3 people said that they did.

Airlines do not have an official policy on the right to recline, and any disputes are to be handled by the passengers and flight attendants.