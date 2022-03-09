ICCA and ASAE announce new collaboration

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) made the following announcement today:

“We are pleased to announce the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) collaboration to enhance access to content and community for the global association ecosystem.

ICCA’s collaborations with ASAE will leverage the strengths of each organization to expand opportunities for engagement and knowledge sharing between association leaders globally, and the global association meetings community.

The collaboration supports both association’s goals and strategic plans and will focus on, peer to peer learning and developing a global community.

Examples of peer-to-peer programming include collaboration on ASAE’s Global Summit on the State of the Association Community and well as develop one legacy-focused program, to name just a few. In addition to peer-to-peer-programming ICCA and ASAE will look for joint exhibiting opportunities as well as joint statements to support both communities.”

“The role of associations is rapidly changing and many of the meta trends influencing ASAE’s strategic direction are shared by our global colleagues,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “This reality necessitates more collaborative thinking and idea-sharing between leaders of organizations worldwide. ASAE’s collaborations with ICCA is an acknowledgment that no one organization has all the answers. Together, we will work to enhance the collective knowledge of the association ecosystem.”

ICCA CEO, Senthil Gopinath commented: “We traditionally always valued our close collaboration with ASAE, however today we are more excited than ever to adapt to the changing environment and embrace this new collaboration which is nurturing partnership, collaboration, and growth of both of our communities. More meaningful and sustainable engagement and above all a mutually beneficial collaboration will advocate for the value of associations to society and their meetings as vehicles to drive change in local communities. I am personally thrilled to work with Michelle and ASAE on transforming meetings globally and fostering diversity, inclusion, sustainability, and legacy of meetings and associations globally.”