Barbados: Jewel of the Caribbean

Barbados is home to spectacular landscapes that change dramatically from one town to the next, with activities and entertainment for nature lovers, club-goers, and adventurers alike. Escape to this exotic gem on an all-inclusive vacation in Barbados, where deep caverns and monkey-populated forests abound against the setting of white-sand beaches, and sparkling seas.

While here, experience two Luxury Included® adults-only resorts, featuring first ever rooftop pool, first craft beer garden, and gourmet dining at 20 unique restaurants presented by Sandals Resorts.

Two Adults-only All-Inclusive Resorts in St. Lawrence Gap

Sandals Barbados

Sandals Barbados, just steps from Barbados’ pristine Dover Beach, offers undeniable luxury with inventive accommodations spanning 3 unique villages. Unwind to the relaxed calypso beat and enjoy the sun and surf.

The innovative bar and pool designs include 3 pools and 2 whirlpools with 7 full-service bars and a British pub. Enjoy zero-entry access to Barbados’ largest and longest lagoon pool, as well as private Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ on most patios and terraces.

Explore the luxurious suites, including the all-new Crystal Lagoon Swim-up Suites, designed with the utmost comfort in mind, featuring everything from ocean views, Butler Elite service. Or indulge in world-class cuisine with international appeal at 11 gourmet dining restaurants, including a festive Indian restaurant.

Sandals Royal Barbados

Experience the Royal Treatment at Sandals Royal Barbados, the all-new, all-suite Caribbean all-inclusive resort. This resort features a number of Sandals firsts, including the first rooftop pool and bar, the first 4-lane bowling alley, Sandals first gourmet donut shop, and 2 new restaurant concepts – American Tavern and Chi Asian.

Sandals Royal Barbados features signature accommodations, including the magnificent Skypool Suites, Swim-up Suites, and Millionaire Suites. Dine on world-class international cuisine at 9 restaurants and relax in a 15,000-square-foot spa with stunning ocean views and Butler Elite service.

Stay at 1, Play at 2 Exchange Privileges

In Barbados, holidaymakers get a mega-vacation that includes these 2 luxurious resorts for the price of one. These adults-only resorts are right next to each other, so guests can easily walk between them.