Air Transat and Porter Airlines sign new code-sharing agreement

Air Transat and Porter Airlines, two major Canadian carriers, have concluded a code-sharing agreement to be implemented for the 2022 summer season. The first phase of the agreement will focus on connecting Porter’s bases at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and Halifax-Stanfield (YHZ) to Air Transat’s hub at Montreal-Trudeau (YUL), providing customers of both carriers with a greater selection of connecting flights in Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

“We are very excited to team up with Porter in an important partnership that will contribute to the strengthening of our network and reinforce our leadership in our main markets,” said Transat President and CEO Annick Guérard. “This promising agreement brings together two award-winning, traveler-centric brands whose flight schedules are complementary, and creates great opportunities for customers who are looking for quality and effortless travel. By providing better connectivity, it will not only enhance our destination offering for our Canadian and international customers, but also save them time and make their lives easier.”

“This code-sharing agreement with Air Transat nicely complements our own growth plans,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “The introduction of seamless access to international markets, where Air Transat has made its mark, is an especially great benefit for our passengers. The overall combination of new routes and finding a partner that shares our dedication to delivering a great travel experience is a perfect fit.”

Each carrier will market, under its own code and license, flights operated by the other partner, enabling customers to combine flight segments on a single ticket and check their baggage just once.

Porter will carry its code on Air Transat-operated flights to and from Montreal on 11 European destinations (Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Madrid, Paris, Porto, Toulouse and Venice), 13 South destinations (Cancun, Cayo Coco, Holguin, La Romana, Montego Bay, Port-au-Prince, Puerto Plata, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Roatan, Samana, Santa Clara and Varadero), five destinations in the United States (Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando and San Francisco) and two domestic destinations (Calgary and Vancouver). Air Transat will put its code on Porter’s flights to and from Toronto (Billy Bishop) and Halifax, connecting to all the above destinations in Montreal.

These are the parties’ current expectations and final routes remain subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals. Following such approvals, the agreement is expected to be implemented in the summer of 2022.