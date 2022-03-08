New Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia in Female Patients

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited today announced that the company has completed the enrollment of 160 patients for its phase II clinical trial of KX-826 (“pyrilutamide”) in China for the treatment of female androgenetic alopecia (AGA) on 4 March 2022, which has only taken around four months since its launch.

The population of those who suffer from hair loss has a large number and tends to be younger, and hair loss is gradually becoming the focus of the whole society. By the end of 2020, the number of hair loss in China had exceeded 252 million. AGA, known as the most common type of hair loss, is a condition that can affect both men and women. In China, the prevalence of AGA is approximately 21.3% in males and 6.0% in females*.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharma commented, “We are delighted to see the completion of the enrollment of all subjects in the phase II clinical trial of KX-826, and I would like to give special thanks to all the investigators, subjects and my team who participated in this clinical trial. In China, one in 20 female adults suffers from hair loss, and the ratio in male adults is 5:1. Hair loss has an important impact on patients’ mental health and quality of life. We look forward to receiving preliminary data from this study in Q4 this year, further broadening the clinical potential of KX-826 in female AGA patients, and accelerating KX-826’s phase III clinical trial for male AGA patients in China, so as to meet the treatment needs of people suffering from hair loss as soon as possible.”

The phase II trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-regional study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KX-826 for the treatment of AGA in adult females (N=160).