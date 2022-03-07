Hotelbeds names new General Manager for Retail

As the world of travel begins to bounce-back, Hotelbeds announced the appointment of Bertrand Sava as its new General Manager for the Retail arm of the business.

The appointment signals Hotelbeds’ intention to take its retail business to the next level, building on the developments it has made over the past two years in terms of becoming more digitally focused, more customized and more local, providing highly tailored products and services to its network of more than 60,000 travel trade buyers.

French national Bertrand joins the bedbank from one of the payment industry leaders, Worldline Global, and brings with him extensive experience in the technology and services industries.

Announcing the appointment, Chief Commercial Officer for Hotelbeds, and its retail brand Bedsonline, Carlos Muñoz, said: “Bertrand joins us as at a pivotal time as we move ahead very purposefully with our plans to take the retail part of our business to the next level, using the expertise of our teams on the ground to deliver highly customized and digitally focused products and services to our clients.

“Having Bertrand, together with a dedicated team behind our plans for Retail, is great news not only for our clients but also for our hotelier partners who will benefit strongly as a result of the momentum we will build with this new phase.”

Bertrand added: “I feel grateful and very excited by this new challenge. After more than two years of the pandemic, the travel industry is at a tipping point and there´s no better way to be part of this new world of travel than by joining one of its leading players.

“With a portfolio of more than 300,000 hotels, a fantastic ancillary offering and with the passion of the Hotelbeds and Bedsonline teams on the ground, I am looking forward to moving strongly in this segment at a time when the pent-up demand for travel is so evident to see.”

