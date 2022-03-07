SKAL and World Tourism Network Q&A on the Ukraine Refugee Crisis – you are invited

Tourism is the custodian of World Peace, but can tourism survive or keep under control a spread of the Russian Ukrainian War?

On Tuesday SKAL International President Burcin Turkkan will moderate a Q&A on tourism and the refugee crisis in Ukraine, and activities in neighboring Romania.

Co-moderated by Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network, Dr. Peter Tarlow, a security expert for the Travel News Group, this important and timely discussion expects two important VIP guests.

Florian Tancu is the President of SKAL Bucharest and the General Director of WECO Travel Romania.

Ivan Liptuga, the Ex-Director of Tourism & Resorts Department Of Ukraine, National Tourism Organization of Ukraine will be contributing depending on his security situation at the time of the event.

The travel and tourism industry with the rest of the civilized world is looking in horror at the war in Ukraine, and the international refugee crisis unfolding because of it.

Romania has been at the forefront of welcoming Ukrainian refugees to this EU country.

SKAL and WTN both agree on the importance of tourism being a custodian of world peace.

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry

Its more than 12128 members, entailing of industry’s Managers and Executives, meet at Local, National, Regional and International levels to do business among friends throughout more than 322 Skål Clubs along 99 countries.

World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

World Tourism Network is about generating business, and where members are associates

This will be an interesting discussion with participants allowed to actively ask questions and comment.