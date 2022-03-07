Hawaiian Air resumes Oakland-Kona service, adds new San Francisco flight

Hawaiian Airlines is offering Bay Area travelers more convenient options to visit Hawai’i this summer by bringing back nonstop service between Oakland (OAK) and Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawaii and adding a second daily flight between San Francisco (SFO) and Honolulu (HNL).

Hawaiian Airlines‘ Oakland-Kona service, which the carrier last operated in the summer of 2016, will be available June 15 through Sept. 6. HA66 will depart KOA at 11:55 a.m. and arrive at OAK at 8:10 p.m. HA65 departs OAK at 8:10 a.m. with a 10:40 a.m. arrival at KOA, giving travelers ample time to settle in and start enjoying the island. The seasonal route will become Hawaiian’s fourth daily flight connecting Oakland and the islands, joining existing nonstop service between OAK and Honolulu, Kahului on Maui, and Līhue on Kauai.

Hawaiian Airlines will provide the additional San Francisco-Honolulu service May 15 through Aug. 1. HA54 will depart HNL at 8:45 p.m. and arrive at SFO at 5:05 a.m. HA53 departs SFO at 7 a.m. and arrives at HNL at 9:30 a.m.

“The Kona Coast has been an increasingly popular destination for Bay Area travelers, and we are pleased to once again offer our Oakland guests convenient nonstop service to the Island of Hawai’i, while also providing a second flight option between San Francisco and Honolulu,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines is the largest operator of commercial flights to and from the U.S. state of Hawaii. It is the tenth-largest commercial airline in the United States, and is based at Honolulu, Hawaii.

The airline operates its main hub at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the island of Oahu and a secondary hub out of Kahului Airport on the island of Maui.

The airline also maintained a crew base at Los Angeles International Airport. Hawaiian Airlines operates flights to Asia, American Samoa, Australia, French Polynesia, Hawaii, New Zealand, and the United States mainland.

Hawaiian Airlines is owned by Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. of which Peter R. Ingram is the current President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hawaiian is the oldest US carrier that has never had a fatal accident or a hull loss throughout its history, and frequently tops the on-time carrier list in the United States, as well as the fewest cancellations, oversales, and baggage handling issues.