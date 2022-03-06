Prime Minister of Israel Bennett is speechless after his visit with President Putin in Moscow

On Saturday despite the Jewish Shabbat, the PM, an Orthodox Jew flew to Moscow to meet with Russian Prime Minister Putin. From Moscow, Bennet flew to Berlin to talk to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Naftali Bennett is serving as the 13th and current prime minister of Israel since 13 June 2021. He served as Minister of Diaspora Affairs from 2013 to 2019, as Minister of Education from 2015 to 2019, and as Minister of Defense from 2019 to 2020.

He said he returned from Moscow today with the encouragement of all sites.

He told reporters in a Sunday press conference, that the Jewish communities need help. Moral duty to do everything and try to make an effort to do something. “We are preparing for a large wave of immigration to Israel.”

The PM did not get into any details but it appears the situation was not much toned down when he tried to mediate in Moscow. No major development was shared with the public, so it appears there wasn’t any. The PM did not talk about any details of his three-hour conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian military said more than 11,000 Russian soldiers were killed. Cities are being destroyed and many more may have died in Ukraine in the one-week conflict.

In Chisinau, the capital of Moldova US Secretary of State is visiting in what he said is the most urgent reason for the excellent 30-year friendly relationship between the US and Moldova.

2.75 billion Dollars was requested from the US congress to help Europe, including Moldova with the emerging refugee crisis.

In the meantime, planeloads of Ukrainian refugees were welcomed at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport. Israelis’ voices are getting loud that the number of refugees must be kept in control for Israel. It was pointed out not everyone arriving had a right of a path of Israeli citizenship is so-called “returners.” Israel was formed by returners from different countries.