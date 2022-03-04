International travel volume to and from US soared in 2021

Data recently released by the United States National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) shows that in December 2021:

International Arrivals to the United States

Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States of 3,413,421 increased 199.7% from December 2020, but were 49.6% of total arrivals in December 2019.

Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals of 3,413,421 were the highest since February 2020, when the number of arrivals totaled 4,991,503.

Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals to the United States from Overseas, Canada and Mexico all increased for a third consecutive month.

The largest number of international visitor arrivals were from Mexico (1,113,447), Canada (600,326), the United Kingdom (198,383) and Columbia (129,755).

International Departures from the United States

Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 6,060,417 increased 89.2% from December 2020 but were 68.3% total departures in December 2019.

U.S. citizen international visitor departures of 6,060,417 were the highest since February 2020, when the number of departures totaled 6,061,178.

Ninth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.

Calendar Year 2021:

International Arrivals to the United States

Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals of 22,100,453 increased 15% from 2020 but were 28% of the total arrivals in 2019.

The largest number of non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals were from Mexico (10,396,724), Canada (2,529,022), Columbia (1,063,659) and the United Kingdom (460,749).

The world regions that reported the largest percentage increases in non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals from 2020 were Central America (+201.9%), South America (+110.7%) and the Middle East (+95.8%).

The world regions that reported the largest percentage decreases in non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals from 2020 were Oceania (-73.7%), Asia (-40.4%) and Western Europe (-23.5%).

International Departures from the United States

Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 49,096,891 increased 48.1% 2020 but were 49.5% of total departures in 2019.

U.S. citizen international visitor departures to Overseas destinations totaled 18,214,287, up 85.1% from 2020.

U.S. citizen international visitor departures to Mexico totaled 28,789,191, up 34.6% from 2020.

U.S. citizen international visitor departures to Canada totaled 2,093,413, up only 8.5% from 2020.

International regions that received the largest shares of U.S. citizen international visitor departures were: Mexico (58.6%), Caribbean (13.0%) and Europe (10.7%)

Asia, which decreased 48.5% from 2020, only received 1.3% (626,002) of U.S. citizen international visitor departures.

The ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Program, in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), provides a count of visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States (with stays of 1-night or more and visiting under certain visa types) and is used to calculate U.S. travel and tourism exports.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.