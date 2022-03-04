International travel volume to and from US soared in 2021

Data recently released by the United States National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) shows that in December 2021:
International Arrivals to the United States
- Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States of 3,413,421 increased 199.7% from December 2020, but were 49.6% of total arrivals in December 2019.
- Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals of 3,413,421 were the highest since February 2020, when the number of arrivals totaled 4,991,503.
- Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals to the United States from Overseas, Canada and Mexico all increased for a third consecutive month.
- The largest number of international visitor arrivals were from Mexico (1,113,447), Canada (600,326), the United Kingdom (198,383) and Columbia (129,755).
International Departures from the United States
- Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 6,060,417 increased 89.2% from December 2020 but were 68.3% total departures in December 2019.
- U.S. citizen international visitor departures of 6,060,417 were the highest since February 2020, when the number of departures totaled 6,061,178.
- Ninth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.
Calendar Year 2021:
International Arrivals to the United States
- Total non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals of 22,100,453 increased 15% from 2020 but were 28% of the total arrivals in 2019.
- The largest number of non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals were from Mexico (10,396,724), Canada (2,529,022), Columbia (1,063,659) and the United Kingdom (460,749).
- The world regions that reported the largest percentage increases in non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals from 2020 were Central America (+201.9%), South America (+110.7%) and the Middle East (+95.8%).
- The world regions that reported the largest percentage decreases in non-U.S. resident international visitor arrivals from 2020 were Oceania (-73.7%), Asia (-40.4%) and Western Europe (-23.5%).
International Departures from the United States
- Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 49,096,891 increased 48.1% 2020 but were 49.5% of total departures in 2019.
- U.S. citizen international visitor departures to Overseas destinations totaled 18,214,287, up 85.1% from 2020.
- U.S. citizen international visitor departures to Mexico totaled 28,789,191, up 34.6% from 2020.
- U.S. citizen international visitor departures to Canada totaled 2,093,413, up only 8.5% from 2020.
- International regions that received the largest shares of U.S. citizen international visitor departures were: Mexico (58.6%), Caribbean (13.0%) and Europe (10.7%)
- Asia, which decreased 48.5% from 2020, only received 1.3% (626,002) of U.S. citizen international visitor departures.
The ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Program, in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), provides a count of visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States (with stays of 1-night or more and visiting under certain visa types) and is used to calculate U.S. travel and tourism exports.
The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.