Guam Prepares for Return of Japan Market with Visiting Ambassadors

As Japan’s travel restrictions begin to ease, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has welcomed three groups of ambassadors to the island for a familiarization (fam) tour that re-introduces Guam’s activities and attractions to a recovering Japan market.



A total of nine ambassadors were selected through GVB’s #HereWeGuam contest in Japan out of a pool of more than 500 participants. Four were available to travel to Guam for the fam tour, which began February 21 and ends March 5, 2022. The #HereWeGuam ambassadors include NHK Radio DJ Akiko Tomita, Miss Universe Japan Personal Trainer Takuya Mizukami, Miss University Aichi 2020 Kanna, and Sports Influencer Lucas. The rest of the ambassadors are slated to travel to Guam later in the year.

HYPEBEAST Japan Models Reina and Erika visit Guam’s popular Fizz & Co. Soda Shop at the Agana Shopping Center.

“We certainly want Japan to know our island very well and hope our visitors enjoyed their stay here. I know they’ll be back because Guam is that kind of place. It wraps you up with our beauty, generosity, peaceful way, and relaxation,” said Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “We’ve also asked them to send our regards to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fushio Kishida, and ask him to open up Japan to Guam and the rest of the world.”

“We want to thank our guests for coming to the friendliest place you can imagine.”

“And we look forward to their help in spreading the message that Guam is open,” said Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio. “We are also looking forward to many more Japanese returning to their second home in Guam.”

#HereWeGuam ambassador Kanna poses at the lock heart wall at Puntan Dos Amantes (Two Lovers Point).

GVB is also working with HYPEBEAST Japan, a worldwide brand that is known for its focus on contemporary fashion, art, food, music, travel, and streetwear culture. The multi-platform company has a following of over eight million people with a mission to serve the curious and ever-changing spirit of youth. HYPEBEAST Japan was able to send its models Erika and Reina, as well as a media team to cover Guam’s appeal to Gen Z.

#HereWeGuam ambassador Lucas goes for a trail run at Tarzan Falls.

“We’re excited to have welcomed all of these Japanese ambassadors and HYPEBEAST Japan to our beautiful island and encouraged them to share with their country that Guam is open and ready for them,” said President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “As we move forward with the tourism industry’s recovery efforts, we continue to communicate with our visitors that they can safely experience our attractions, hospitality, and culture.”

HYBEBEAST Japan creative team and #HereWeGuam ambassadors arrive on Guam. (L-R) Shunsuke Kamba (HYPEBEAST Japan Director), Natsuho Sukawa (HYPEBEAST Creative Team), Erika (HYPEBEAST Model/Influencer), Reina (HYPEBEAST Model/Influencer), Kanna (#HereWeGuam Ambassador), Lucas (#HereWeGuam Ambassador), and Kaoru Fului (HYPEBEAST Creative Team).

The groups participated in updated optional tours while on island that featured marine sports, hiking, culture, wellness, shopping, and restaurants.

#HereWeGuam ambassadors Takuya Mizukami and Akiko Tomita meet GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez.

As of March 1, Japan’s quarantine has been reduced from seven days to three days, pending a negative COVID test, for returning Japanese residents, business travelers, technical trainees, and foreign students.

SEEN IN FEATURE IMAGE: #HereWeGuam ambassadors Akiko Tomita and Takuya Mizukami check out the Fandanña Friday event at Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park.