Airbnb suspends all operations in Russia and Belarus

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced via Twitter today that the US peer-to-peer lodging service is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus indefinitely.

“Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus,” Chesky’s tweet read.

Airbnb Chief Executive Officer also had a Ukrainian flag added to his name on Twitter, to make clear that the company’s move is in response to Russia’s invasion of the country.

On Monday, Chesky said Airbnb was offering short-term housing for free to some 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

According to the UN, more than one million or 2% of the population have fled Ukraine after Moscow launched its full-scale aggression last Thursday.

The people have been heading to Poland, Russia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and other countries in order to find safety.

Apple, IKEA and H&M were among the other prominent foreign brands to suspend their operations in Russia over Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Airbnb, Inc. is an American company that operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities.

Based in San Francisco, California, the platform is accessible via website and mobile app.

Airbnb does not own any of the listed properties; instead, it profits by receiving commission from each booking.

The company was founded in 2008 by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia.

Airbnb is a shortened version of its original name, AirBedandBreakfast.com.