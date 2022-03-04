Once-Daily Clonidine Extended-Release for Hypertension Launches

Athena Bioscience, LLC announced plans for the commercial launch of Nexiclon XR, the only once-daily clonidine extended-release tablets indicated for treatment of hypertension.1 Athena acquired exclusive rights to commercialize the product from Tris Pharma, Inc. in February 2021. The launch is set for April 2022 in all 50 U.S. states.

On average, only 50% of adults adhere to chronic disease medications2, and in the case of high blood pressure (BP), lower levels of adherence are associated with worse BP control and adverse outcomes, including stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and death.3-5 Nexiclon XR provides the same antihypertensive clinical benefits of immediate-release clonidine in a convenient, once-daily tablet.6

“We believe the convenience of a once-daily tablet can contribute to increased patient adherence to medication regimens,” said Jeff Bryant, Athena’s CEO. “Better compliance should provide improved therapeutic outcomes for those suffering from hypertension.”

“The launch of Nexiclon XR demonstrates Tris’ continued success bringing differentiated technology-based medications to market,” said Tris CEO Ketan Mehta. “Given their proven track record, we are delighted that Athena is our partner, launching this important cardiovascular product.” Nexiclon is based on Tris’s LiquiXR® drug delivery technology, which has led to the development of multiple first-in-category products.