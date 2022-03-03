More in Barbados Than Sunny Beaches: As If That Weren’t Enough

In many places around the world, winter is still blowing its cold winds and snow about, and people are more than ready for a diversion. When one thinks of tropical and warm, immediately the Caribbean comes to mind, and Barbados is top of the list of tourist destinations any time of year.

The first thing a would-be vacationer imagines is basking in the warm white sands and dipping into the pristine ocean, which by itself would be a perfectly fine holiday. But there really is a lot more to do and experience in Barbados.

Here are 5 fun activities that will round out your vacation memories.

Did you know Barbados has a Boardwalk?

The Barbados Boardwalk lies around 4 miles south of the capital of Bridgetown and stretches a mile across the coast and connects the Accra and Camelot beaches. It is a peaceful place to unwind or workout, and access to the boardwalk is free of charge. Along the leisurely walk there benches to rest and bars and restaurants to stop and take a real breather.

Love the Night Life?

Barbados has a pretty lively night life, and in St. Lawrence Gap in Holetown in particular, one can dance the night away. “The Gap” as it is usually called, is lined with clubs and bars located in close proximity to hotels and restaurants in the same area. These hotspots come alive at night for an authentic Bajan experience for both locals and tourists.

Ready for some Off-roading?

Barbados has off-road tours that will bring visitors to exciting spots – both rocky and flat -with knowledgeable guides providing historical details along the journey. Think of it as a safari tour ala 4-wheel drive.

Feeling hungry?

No Barbados vacation is complete if you don’t go to a Fish Fry. Guests get to partake in fresh catches of the day like marlin, mahi mahi, and lobster as lively music sets the tone for a typical Caribbean party. Just head to the streets between Welches Beach and Miami Beach on the south coast to get your fish fry on.

Care to take a walk on the Wild Side?

The Barbados Wildlife Reserve in St. Peter’s Parish will bring visitors up close and personal with macaws, green monkeys, and gracious pink flamingoes. On this 4-acre reserve, animals roam freely in a natural habitat. You will also come across iguanas and endangered turtles, parrots, peacocks, brocket deer, mara, and snapping caiman.

Feature image courtesy of digitalskennedy from Pixabay