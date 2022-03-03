Federal Minister to outline Germany’s vision for sustainable transport

Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Dr Volker Wissing, will outline the German government’s plans for sustainable transport on 31 May 2022 during the 11th International Railway Summit. The summit is being organized in association with the International Union of Railways (UIC), official partner to the summit since 2017.

Minister Wissing will deliver the keynote speech entitled ‘Strategic vision for investment in rail and how we can meet climate targets’, demonstrating the country’s political will to support positive change, and how rail can help lead the way to a carbon-neutral future.

Minister Wissing said: “To travel by train is to combat climate change: every passenger who travels, and every item of freight that is transported by rail instead of road reduces emissions. This is why we are investing in infrastructure and upgrading the rail network, signal boxes and train stations as well as control, command and signaling technology. We are digitalizing and building on innovative ideas to make travelling by train pleasant, comfortable and reliable both in Germany and Europe. I will be speaking about our ideas and actions at the International Railway Summit in Berlin, and I am looking forward to our exchange.”

François Davenne, Director General of UIC, said: “As the worldwide railway association, UIC has been publishing the technical standards that have framed the modern railways since 1921. The pandemic and the environmental challenges ahead will require new transport solutions to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050, and rail shall become the backbone of this new mobility. UIC will convene its members around this common purpose and, through this collaborative partnership, will foster innovations that will transform railways into smart, interconnected networks.”

The theme of the 11th International Railway Summit will be ‘Innovating rail for people, planet and prosperity’. The summit’s two-day conference program will address the most vital challenges in social, environmental and economic sustainability.

World-class speakers taking part will include Christian Kern, Former Federal Chancellor of Austria, Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director of the European Union Agency for Railways, Rolf Härdi, Chief Technology Officer of Deutsche Bahn, and Silvia Roldán, CEO of Madrid Metro.