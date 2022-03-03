France ends mask mandate, COVID-19 passports

The Prime Minister of France Jean Castex announced on Thursday that the situation with the pandemic in the country was improving “thanks to our collective efforts,” allowing the French government to lift some COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the head of the French cabinet, the citizens and residents of France will no longer need to present a COVID-19 passport to attend indoor public venues, and the face masks will no longer be mandatory, starting March 14, 2022, about a month before the presidential election.

In order to participate in most social or cultural activities in France, a digital or paper version of one of the following is currently required be provided as a vaccination pass:

• A vaccine certificate showing full vaccination,

• A certificate of recovery from COVID (from 11 days to 6 months prior),

• A certificate of medical reasons for not being vaccinated.

Castex said that elderly people will still need to show proof of vaccination to access elderly home care, while the caregivers will have to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 restrictions at the French border were eased on 12 February 2022 for fully vaccinated travelers.

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

France had registered 22,840,306 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.

France has reported 138,762 COVID-19-related deaths.