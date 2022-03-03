In the busiest city in India, Mumbai Marriott is getting for past covid in rebranding a Rennaissance hotel into a Westin Hotel.

Set on the scenic shore of Lake Powai in Mumbai, the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake Hotel features 600 guestrooms with spectacular views of the Hiranandani skyline overlooking the tranquil waters of the Lake. Well-being meets style as The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake’s design philosophy takes inspiration from the concept of Biophilia, which posits that people have an innate need to connect with nature and that our link to the natural world affects our well-being.

The hotel experience comes to life through the brand’s six pillars of well-being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well – allowing guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that meets their needs.

The state-of-the-art WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio offers world-class equipment according to the press releases.

