SKAL International Call for Peace, Diplomacy in Tourism with a Unique Twist

Skal International, which is the world’s broadest association of travel industry leaders with approximately 13,000 members in 100 countries, 323 cities, stands strongly in favor of the use of diplomacy to avoid such conflicts and calls on all nations to use both diplomatic negotiations and the good offices of such organizations like the United Nations to resolve differences.

“Peace is the required status for global tourism to thrive in any destination. People only want to travel to places where they feel that they will be safe without the threat of danger, especially those related to any kind of conflict or potential life-threatening actions,” said Burcin Turkkan, World President- Skal International 2022.

At this time when the world is hopefully recovering from two long years of a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted tourism, Skal International will continue to urge the use of the key tools of bilateral diplomacy and international organization deliberations to achieve a safer and welcoming world.

Daniela Otero, CEO of Skal International, stated that “Skal International will work with its own members to reach out to other organizations to which the members are affiliated to support these principles.”

Skal International is an advocate of global tourism, focused on its benefits–happiness, good health, friendship, and long life. Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only organization of tourism professionals worldwide promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry.

WHY THE SKAL MESSAGE IS DIFFERENT?

The call by the World Tourism Network to add peace to the declaration for Global Tourism Resilience Day was endorsed by the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, Amforht, and many other leaders in the travel and tourism world.



Also, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) sees the significant importance of tourism and peace and referred to this when calling for an emergency session of the Executive Council for March 8 to cancel the membership of the Russian Federation.

What is different in the statement by SKAL is that the war between Russia and Ukraine is not mentioned.

SKAL has clubs in both countries. Does it mean the organization should remain neutral in not condemning Russia for causing death, chaos, and fear around the globe?

After all, tourism is an industry of peace. Tourism and SKAL are not at war with anyone. As US President Biden said, no one is at war with the Russian people.

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network, and a member of SKAL said: “Happiness, good health, friendship, and long life is unrealistic in times of war. SKAL would be well advised to call a spade a spade. I am pleased however to see SKAL as the most senior travel and tourism organization in the world is joining leaders in our industry. There is no time to be silent, unfortunately.”

For more information on SKAL visit www.skal.org.