First-in-human clinical trial for treatment for Brain Cancer

Alpheus™ Medical, Inc, a privately held company developing a novel sonodynamic therapy (SDT) platform targeting solid body cancers, today announced the formation of their Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of the world’s leading experts in the fields of neuro-oncology, neurosurgery, chemistry, and molecular biology. Founding members of the SAB will include Dr. Roger Stupp (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine), Dr. David Reardon (Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), Dr. Walter Stummer (University Hospital Münster, Germany), and Dr. Mathias Senge (Trinity College Dublin, Ireland).

“We are proud to announce the world’s foremost thought leaders in glioblastoma as part of our scientific advisory board,” commented Vijay Agarwal, MD, CEO of Alpheus Medical. “With this distinguished group, we are poised to continue our progress in the battle against brain cancer that has seen far too many failures and minimal therapeutic innovations over the decades. The clinical efforts and guidance of this premier SAB in conjunction with our recent $16M Series A financing round will be instrumental as we embark on our FIH trial and explore proof of concept studies for other solid tumor cancers.”

Alpheus Medical’s proprietary, investigational SDT treatment is an innovative, non-invasive drug-device combination that targets cancer cells throughout the entire hemisphere using low-intensity, large field ultrasound. The treatment is done in an outpatient setting, may be repeated, and does not require use of imaging, such as MRI.

“I am excited to lead this team of exceptional clinicians and researchers as we begin enrollment in the first-in-human trial over the coming months,” stated Roger Stupp, MD, Chairman of the Alpheus Medical SAB, Co-Director of the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute of the Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Chief of Neuro-Oncology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “By selectively targeting and killing cancer cells across a whole hemisphere with SDT, Alpheus’ approach is very promising and has the potential to radically change how we treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma.”