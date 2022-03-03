India Tourism Potential and Performance: New Assessment

The Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology supported by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council, as well as Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, will be hosting its 12th India International Hotel, Travel and Tourism Research Conference (IIHTTRC) from March 3-5, 2022.

The aim of this 3-day conference is to get industry managers as well as tourism and hospitality researchers together to provide a platform for deliberating on “Renaissance 2.0: Re-think, Re-build & Re-coup.” The conference will serve as a means for developing measures for “Tourism Potentials and Performance Assessment” which is also a theme of one of its technical sessions.

The conference is being organized online due to the prevailing pandemic scenario.

It will be conducted by Prof. R. K Bhandari, Chairperson of the IIHTTRC and Principal of the BCIHMCT, along with Dr. Arvind Saraswati, Convener of the IIHTTRC and Academic Coordinator of the BCIHMCT. Among the attendees will be dignitaries from industry and academia (national and international), media persons, paper presenters, faculty members, and students.

There will be a technical session titled “Tourism Potentials and Performance Assessment” which will be chaired by an industry expert showcasing the research papers on different themes such as:

• Bibliometric Analysis of Tour Guiding Research

• Medical Tourism and Health Insurance are Image Constructs for Destination: A Study of India

• Development and Infrastructure Growth of Urban Tourism in Guwahati City

• Urban Tourism Potentialities in Bhubaneswar City – Opportunities and Challenges

• The Influence of Perceived Constraints on Women’s Participation in Backpacking Trips

• Evaluating Tourism Performance of New Delhi using UNWTO–WTCF City Tourism Framework

• Kashmir: A Culinary Paradise of the North-Frontier

• Potential of Food Tourism in Kundapura

These papers focus on how tourism is playing its role in the development of the economy of various countries in terms of its contribution to the GDP of each country. It will also focus on how tourism has the potential to showcase culture, historical heritage, variety in ecology, and natural beauty to the world. Additionally, these papers outline the part played by tourism towards the earning of foreign exchange for various countries. The aforesaid research papers will advance the understanding of the transformed management practices of the tourism industry. They will help in developing a post pandemic rulebook for the industry, thus addressing the issues plaguing the industry

This technical session is to focus on a workable method to quantify the tourism potential and its performance assessment and to evaluate the means by which tourism as an industry can help any tourist destination development in the form of the generation of employment and creation of infrastructure.

The international conference will be attended online by hundreds of academicians and research scholars. Many students participating will benefit from the discussions and deliberations which will be made during the 3-day mega event. IIHTTRC will culminate with a valedictory function where the efforts of paper presenters and all the participants will be acknowledged.

SEEN IN PHOTO: Previous conference – Image courtesy of Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology