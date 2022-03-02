UAE, Turkey, Maldives, Egypt, Tunisia still love Russian tourists

There is confusion in the UAE. Yesterday it was announced Ukrainian visitors now need visas, today this was rolled back to visa-free according to Politico, but this is not clear.

Russian tourism to UAE, Turkey, Maldives, Egypt, Tunisia, Belarus, and Armenia are counting profits. A record increase of Russian visitors is expected, despite economic sanctions.

While EU countries are facing their biggest crisis in regards to refugees yet due to ongoing Russia- Ukrainian war, Ukrainian citizens are arriving in never seen numbers in Poland, Hungary, Romania, and other European Union countries. Refugees are not seen as a burden but are welcomed and taken care of.

Busloads of Ukrainian refugees are taken to other EU countries, such as Germany. While most EU citizens enjoy VISA waiver status with the United States, the U.S. remains closed for Ukrainians unless they apply for Visas in advance at the US embassy in Ukraine.

Yesterday the United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended a visa waiver for Ukrainian citizens. Russian citizens are also welcome to arrive without a visa in the UAE and can spend money in 5 stars Dubai or Abu Dhabi hotels.

Both Emirates and Fly Dubai are operating flights to Moscow and Russian cities with full capacity.

The UAE did not provide a reason for the now-retracted announcement, and Emirati authorities did not respond to a request for comment by the media. According to Reuters the visa regulation for Ukrainians is still in place. According to Politico this was overturned.

While most of the world is condemning the unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine, Europe is raising up to the plate in supporting Ukraine, while other countries may have a loud voice, but turn away when it comes to helping ordinary citizens affected by this senseless war.

The good news for tourism is that according to Russian sources an increase in travel by Russians to the UAE is expected. According to Moscow airport PR, flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Istanbul, Antalya, Male, Cairo, Hurgada, Tunis, Sharm El Sheikh are expected to be full starting this month.