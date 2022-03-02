Martinique Tourism Authority Commissioner announces new roadmap for Martinique

Bénédicte di GERONIMO, Executive Councillor of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique, takes the helm of the Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA). With a managerial experience in the economic sector, the new 43-year-old Tourism Commissioner, a bank executive and graduate of the Sorbonne, presents her vision of tourism development in Martinique and the components of her action plan in a video addressed to the media and industry professionals.

Putting the tourism sector back on track: heading for “Martiniquality“

Like all destinations, Martinique is going through an unprecedented challenge, facing restrictions to mitigate the pandemic, which weakens all economic sectors, tourism included. The arrival of Bénédicte di GERONIMO is an opportunity to set a course to a way out of the crisis. Attentive indeed to the sanitary news, the new Tourism Commissioner of the MTA declares:

“Tourism is a solid lever of our economic development because it is transversal. We have to be attentive and inventive to bounce back. Martinique has tremendous assets that I intend to energetically promote with all professionals in the tourism sector. Martinique is a strong destination, a visitor’s destination of excellence. I intend to melding more thoroughly our identity, our culture, our heritage, our landscapes, our gastronomy, our AOC rums or our artists. I aspire to go towards a “Martiniquality”, a Martinique synonymous with quality.”

In this sense, the MTA will pilot structuring projects which aim at increasing the number of guests in Martinique: for example, existing events will be supported and leveraged to make them attractive showcases for the Isle of Flowers.

The challenge is also to highlight sustainable tourism: to this end, the work of the Martinique Nature Park will be promoted in order to support the candidacy of Mount Pelée and the Pitons du Carbet to the UNESCO World Heritage List. This step follows the successful induction of Martinique’s traditional Yole sailboats in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural World Heritage list and the entire island as a UNESCO biosphere reserve.

Setting sail for a safe recovery

The final goal will be to re-launch the destination to prospects and repeat visitors to Martinique. A program to restructure the tourism offer will be implemented with a promotional plan on priority markets: campaigns, press events and familiarization trips will gradually resume on the US market.

“Together we will step up to the challenge of a strong resurgence. It is through the efforts of each and every one of us that we will be able to reassure our visitors and to seek a better tomorrow.” reminds Bénédicte di GERONIMO. “Martinique is resilient and we can count on the exceptional support of our long-time US industry partners, which are allowing us to reconnect with our American friends,” she said.

To this end, nonstop flights from Miami to Martinique’s capital city, Fort-de-France, are available year-round with American Airlines. This service offers easy connecting flights from cities throughout the US.