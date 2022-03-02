Skal International Bangkok to elect new President and Executive Committee

Harry Johnson·
At this year’s Annual General Meeting, there will be the election for the new President, after Andrew Wood having been elected to President of Skal Asia

Skal International Bangkok, a popular networking club of tourism professionals and a leading tourism business club part of Skal International, will have its Annual General Meeting and networking luncheon with members on the 8th March at Arnoma Grand Bangkok, Rajaprasong Road.

The lunch starting from 11.30 hrs. – 14.00 hrs. At this year’s Annual General Meeting, there will be the election for the new President, after Andrew Wood having been elected to President of Skal Asia.

James Thulrby is now acting president and has recruited a dynamic group of individuals to serve on his Executive Committee, pending the results of the elections the new president with the new executive committee members will be announced.

Skal International has over 12,200 members worldwide in more than 322 clubs in 100 countries. Skal’s first club began in Paris in 1932 and the international association was formed in 1934 and grew to become the world’s largest association of travel and tourism professionals.

Skal International Bangkok club was formed in 1956, 66 years ago. The Bangkok club is comprised of over sixty leaders in Thailand’s tourism industry and meets monthly.

