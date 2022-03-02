IEC – International Event Certification Has Come Up



It’s the first professional certification for wedding and event professionals, applying

also to some categories of suppliers as well as major venues. 22 countries are

represented.



The restart of the events industry bears the mark of IEC, International Event

Certification (www.internationaleventcertification.com), the new certification

expressly conceived for meeting professionals and wedding planners, the only one

certified by the AJA Europe Group (see below) and valid all over the world, as well as

unique to specifically address both the wedding and the meeting industries. Suppliers

and even major venues may get certified too.



About IEC



IEC aims at internationally acknowledging professionals’ quality, thus creating a

community of networking, apprenticeships and growth.

24 countries are represented by 17 international professionals of undisputed fame,

enrolled as Country Partner Examiners, plus another 100 leading international partners

for post-exam apprenticeship programs.

IEC is available in the following versions:



For professionals

• Wedding and Event Planner and Destination Wedding and Event Planner

• Virtual and Hybrid Event Planner

• Wedding and Events Designer

• LGBT Weddings & Events Planner

• Wedding & Events Producer



For venues

• Specialized Wedding & Events Venue



For suppliers

• Weddings & Events Vendor



Eligible suppliers: Catering and Banqueting, Audio/Visuals, Florist and Decor,

Photographer, Videographer, Entertainment (DJ, performer, band, talent agency).



To be stressed that IEC is not a course: it is a professional certification guaranteeing

the skills’ compliance to the standards set by Aja Europe Group and its partners. The

aim of IEC is not to sell courses but to verify whether or not the candidates know how

to carry out an event in every detail of its design, planning and implementation.



The examination



As mentioned, the certification is obtained after examination – a written and oral test

currently scheduled only face-to-face by international professional examiners and

validated both by AJA Europe and the Country partner examiner. Conflicts of interest

are not tolerated, and a proven experience in the examination field is strictly required.

The country partners have all great authority in their countries, in the sense that they

set de-facto standards, previously validated by the AJA Group, to which the entire

industry levels up. The examination takes place with uniform open tests, country by

country, and gets to be assessed by homogeneous rating.



To be admitted, one must create a portfolio by following a checklist issued at the time

of registration. One can submit for only one certification as well as for more than one,

always following the checklist.



Admission is finalized by the Country partner, who checks and verifies the checklist.

Each exam involves a full day of written and oral test. It is about creating an event from] A to Z with solutions and plans as if it were a real event with the client sitting in front of the candidate.



The mark is expressed in hundredths. The exam is passed with a minimum grade of

65/100. Three levels, depending on the grade:



• 65-84/100: professional

• 85-9 /100: élite

• 100/100: master



Each of these levels gives access to different privileges, listed on the site.

Candidates may refuse the grade as well as retake the exam as many times as they want, the aim being to grow and not to flaunt success.



The exam has a cost: the same amount is always due, no matter where and how many

times one takes it. The progress of the candidate, from pre-selection to certificate, is

online, as are the costs.



Successful candidates must demonstrate year by year that they have maintained their

professional level (or levels, in case of multiple certifications) by proving ongoing

professional activity as well as the frequency of continuing education according to a

specific course-checklist.



Certifications must be renewed every five years by taking new test, so to demonstrate improvements and progress in the community.

La lista dei Country Partner