EU: No more euros for Russia

The EU officials issued a statement today, that was published in the Official Journal of the European Union, announcing a complete ban on the sale, supply and export of euro-denominated banknotes to Russia.

The move is the latest addition to a barrage of sanctions imposed by the civilized world on Russia after it launched its brutal full-scale aggression on Ukraine last week.

“It shall be prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export euro-denominated banknotes to Russia or to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia, including the government and the Central Bank of Russia, or for use in Russia,” the EU statement read.

The European Union and the United States have introduced sanctions against several leading Russian banks in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as excluding them from the SWIFT international payment transfer system.

The West has also frozen the assets of the Central Bank, introduced aviation restrictions, and targeted other industries.

The Austrian Minister for Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg has announced on Wednesday that a new package of economic sanctions against Russia was in the pipeline in the European Union.

“We have already introduced powerful sanctions. We are working on the fourth package,” the Minister said.

The European minister said a special meeting between top EU diplomats and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to take place next Friday.

According to Schallenberg, the new package will be directed against the wealthiest Russian businessmen.

Restrictions already imposed against Russia have made a significant impact on the country’s economy. The experts cite the continued closure of Russian stock exchanges for most trading, as well as the crash of the Russian national currency, as signs of the successes of Western punitive measures.