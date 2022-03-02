Cultural Tourism in Italy Will Return Big Time

“We are working to recover beautiful places that can become great attractors of cultural tourism in the future. We have an enormous heritage to save, recover, and restore, not only in the large cities.” This is what the Italy Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, declared live on Tg1 (channel 1 Italian TV).

“Cultural tourism travelers will return to Italy more overbearing than before at the end of the pandemic, and we will have the same problem we had until 2019 – too much crowding in some places known in the world and extraordinary beauties that do not attract foreign tourism,” continued Franceschini.

“On the outskirts then, we carried out an operation by granting 22 million euros for the first time to finance cultural events, concerts, shows, dance, and theater. We would like the flows to be reversed: normally one plans to see a great show in the historic district. We would like, however, not only for the people who live in the suburbs, for there to be an inversion of these flows, to go to the suburbs to see a great show,” concluded the Minister.

Tourism incentives for the redevelopment of structures

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NPRR) romoted by the Ministry of Tourism and managed by Invitalia is starting with 600 million euros in 4 years to encourage the redevelopment of structures in the tourism sector.

The Financial Incentives for Tourism businesses (IFIT) measure, promoted by the Ministry of Tourism and managed by Invitalia, starts on February 28, 2022.

This initiative is provided for by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and represents the opportunity for companies in the sector to make a qualitative leap especially in terms of sustainability, safety, and energy efficiency.

The concessions are aimed at a wide range of recipients of the tourism supply chain: hotels; agritourisms; open-air accommodation facilities; companies in the recreational, exhibition, and congress sector; bathing establishments; spas; marinas; and theme parks including aquatic and faunal.

There are two forms of incentives:

• Tax credit of up to 80% of expenses, transferable to third parties (banks and other financial intermediaries).

• Non-repayable grant up to 50% of expenses, for a maximum amount of 40,000 euros (this limit can be increased to 100,000 euros in the presence of particular requirements related to digitization, female and youth entrepreneurship, midday).

The incentive mainly supports the improvement of energy efficiency, to which 50% of the resources are allocated. A 40% share is also reserved for companies based in the southern Italy regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, and Sicily.

Image courtesy of user32212 from Pixabay