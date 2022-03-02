What’s New in The Bahamas in March

As winter temperatures linger elsewhere, visitor arrival data shows travelers continue to seek tropical escapes in The Bahamas, with nearly 94,000 Health Visa applications at the start of 2022. With spring right around the corner, momentum is strong as the destination offers vacation seekers a host of new experiences, relaxed travel measures and special offers.

NEWS

Ease into Vacation with Relaxed Travel Measures — As of 20 February 2022, the Government of The Bahamas has relaxed on-island testing protocols for all travelers, replacing the previously required 48-hour test. All persons, both vaccinated or unvaccinated, visiting for five days or longer, must now obtain a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day. Before booking, travelers should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to stay up to date on the latest travel information.

The Bahamas Now Offer Travelers TSA PreCheck — Lynden Pindling International Airport (LIPA LPIA) in Nassau is now home to the first ever US Transportation Security Administration TSA PreCheck lane established outside of the United States. The new service allows eligible travelers to enjoy a more efficient and comfortable airport experience.

Down Home Bahamas Flagship Store to Open in Nassau — On 8 March, Down Home Bahamas opens on historic Parliament Street to bring the best of The Bahamas to one place. Visitors will discover a wide selection of Bahamian made products from across the 700 islands and cays.

World-Renowned Chefs Celebrate Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival — Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas hosts Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival, a celebration of the season’s freshest ingredients, from 2 – 13 March 2022. Visitors can enjoy special prix fixe menus and dishes prepared by celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa, Michael White, Todd English and Alan Orreal.

Bahama Beach Club Welcomes Back Guests — Located on the pristine shores of Treasure Cay in The Abacos, Bahama Beach Club is now welcoming back guests. Accommodations include a variety of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom condos, two beachfront restaurants and on-site golfing, boating and snorkeling activities.

$20 Million Bahamas Fast Ferries Terminal Opens in Abaco — Bahamas Fast Ferries completes multimillion-dollar investment in Abaco with the opening of its all-new terminal. The new service agreement will transport Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club staff, employees and members between Marsh Harbour and Baker’s Bay on Great Guana Cay.

The Bahamas Remains a Bucket List Destination – The Islands of The Bahamas landed several top spots across various categories in USA TODAY 10Best’s 2022 Caribbean Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Caribbean Rum Distillery,” “Best Caribbean Golf Course” and “Best Caribbean Beach Bar.”

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Never Miss a Tee Time at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas — Guests who book the Golf Getaway Package at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas receive a complimentary round of golf at the 18-hole par 72 championship course, $25 golf store credit and $50 food and beverage credit. Booking window is now through 28 February 2023, for travel until 28 February 2023.

Cruise and Stay in Paradise — Set sail from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers 4- and 6-night getaway packages that combine a fun 2-night cruise with a luxurious resort stay in Grand Bahama.

Exclusive Travel Deal for Bahamas Residents —Residents of The Bahamas can take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Out Islands, which includes one free Airline/Bahamas Ferry ticket from Nassau for pre-booked 2-night hotel stays or two free Airline/Bahamas Ferry tickets from Nassau for pre-booked 4-night or longer hotel stays at participating properties. Booking window is now through 30 April 2022, for travel until 30 April 2022.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

