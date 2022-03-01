4 of the world’s most relaxing cities are in US

After a crazy year in 2022, we’re all looking forward to a well-earned vacation, to relax and recuperate away from the stresses of work and day to day life.

From 5-star luxury resorts to yoga by the beach, or a week of spa treatments and pampering, there are lots of ways that you can enjoy a relaxing getaway, but where are the most relaxing cities in the world?

A new study analyzed 30 destinations from around the world on factors such as the availability of spas, yoga and meditation studios, green spaces, as well as the local climate, to reveal the most relaxing cities to visit in 2022.

Top 10 most relaxing cities to visit

Rank City Spas (Per 100,000 people) Yoga & meditation studios (Per 100,000 people) Green Spaces (Per 100,000 people) 5-star hotels as % of total hotels Average temperature (°C) Average monthly rainfall (mm) Relaxation score /10 1 Orlando, United States 40.6 78.0 17.6 1.11% 22.3 104.9 6.94 2 Wellington, New Zealand 19.5 6.5 34.3 3.66% 14.1 37.5 6.76 3 Miami, United States 19.7 54.3 14.0 2.00% 24.3 124.5 6.22 4 Marbella, Spain 21.7 10.8 15.6 3.11% 17.3 48.6 6.09 5 Auckland, New Zealand 15.0 8.3 13.4 1.82% 15.6 41.7 5.14 6 Pisa, Italy 4.5 6.7 25.8 0.33% 18.4 80.8 4.96 7 San Francisco, United States 10.6 27.5 13.5 1.47% 12.3 46.9 4.88 8 Sydney, Australia 6.4 5.6 3.3 6.01% 18.3 108.7 4.73 9 Seattle, United States 6.9 32.6 17.1 0.39% 18.3 108.7 4.47 10 Copenhagen, Denmark 7.0 19.6 7.9 3.24% 8.5 47.5 4.43

The Floridian city of Orlando ranks highest overall – with an overall relaxation score of 6.94/10. Orlando has the highest concentration of spas and yoga and meditation studios out of all the cities analyzed in the study, Orlando is located in Central Florida so it is also home to a number of lakes and nature reserves, and not too far from beaches on either side of the state too.

The capital of New Zealand, Wellington ranks second with a marginally smaller relaxation score of 6.76/10. Wellington is a diverse and youth-driven city with lots of green spaces for residents to wind down in. Wellington scored highly for its climate, as one of the driest cities on our list.

Miami, another Floridian city, rounds off the top 3 – with a relaxation score of 6.22/10. Miami is one of the warmest cities of those analyzed, with a tropical average temperature of 24.3°C, which is perfect for relaxing on the city’s famous beaches. Miami also has a high concentration of spas, 19.7 spas per 100,000 people.

The most relaxing city for…

SPAs

Orlando, United States

A day at the spa is a great way to let all of your worries wash away and relax, and it’s Orlando that has the most spas per 100,000 people on our list. The International Drive area in particular is home to a number of resort spas, as is the Walt Disney World Resort itself.

Yoga & Meditation Studios

Orlando, United States

If you want to exercise your mind and body while on vacation, then it’s good to know that there are plenty of places for you to practice yoga or meditation. Once again, it’s Orlando that has the most yoga studios crammed within the city, with 78 for every 100,000 people.

Green Spaces

Wellington, New Zealand

If relaxation for you means connecting with nature and relaxing in a park or nature reserve, then Wellington was the city with the most per 100,000 people, at 34.3. One of the most popular of these is Zealandia, a protected natural area, the world’s first fenced urban ecosanctuary, where just under a square mile of forest is being restored, right in Wellington itself.

5-Star Hotels

Sydney, Australia

When you’re on holiday, you want to be properly looked after, so there’s no better way to ensure that your break is as relaxing as possible than by spending it in the lap of luxury and booking a five-star hotel. Sydney had the highest percentage of five-star establishments, with just over 6% of its hotels earning the rating.

Average Temperature

Singapore, Singapore

Warm weather is another must when it comes to choosing a relaxing destination for your break, and it was Singapore that topped the charts in this regard, with the annual temperature averaging out at 26.8°C. While the temperature doesn’t vary too much in the city-state, it’s best to avoid the wetter monsoon season from November to February.

Average Rainfall

Munich, Germany

Something that’s certainly sure to ruin the relaxing holiday vibe is a downpour of rain, so it’s best to avoid anywhere that’s known for its rainfall. The city on our list that recorded the lowest average monthly precipitation was Munich, Germany, with 29.2 mm.



