Official Appeal by Ukraine Government to all UNWTO Member States

After the announcement by UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvilion in February 2022 in Switzerland, Maryana Oleskiv, the Chairperson of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine in Kyiv today circulated the following letter to all UNWTO member states and affiliated.

After receiving a copy the World Tourism Network circulated the letter to its 1000+ members in 128 countries.

Dear Colleagues,

Ukraine is a beautiful country with great tourism potential. Russia has launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea trying to ruin our peaceful cities, historical buildings, and museums, killing innocent children!

The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and absolutely outrageous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighborhoods, kindergartens, and hospitals in the heart of Europe.

The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions – the enemy must suffer significant losses.

By starting an unprovoked war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation blatantly violated the principles of international law, enshrined in the United Nations Charter and other numerous international documents.

With its aggressive actions against Ukraine the Russian Federation trampled on the fundamental aim of the UNWTO, which according to Article 3 of the Organization’s Statutes, shall be the promotion and development of tourism with a view to contributing to economic development, international understanding, peace, prosperity, and universal respect for, and observance of, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.

In this case, I appeal to all of the State Members of the World Tourism Organization to support the suspension of the membership of the Russian Federation in the UNWTO according to Article 34 of the UNWTO Statutes.

We are confident that these will help to stop the disgraceful military aggression.

Stop Russia! Stop the war in Ukraine!

Taking this opportunity let me express my deepest respect to you and your country.