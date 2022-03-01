The St. Regis San Francisco appoints new Chef de Cuisine

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mikey Adams as Chef de Cuisine. Passionate about the culinary arts, Adams joins the property with years of international experience under his belt.

Adams’ presence in the culinary scene was initially established in Edinburgh, Scotland where he worked as a cook for five years. This eye-opening experience included stops at Northern California landmarks such as Michelin-starred One Market in San Francisco and Shimo Modern Steak in Healdsburg where he worked under such chefs Mark Dommen and Douglas Keene respectively. His true presence was crystallized through work with 1833 founding Chef Levi Mezick and his eventual mentor, James Beard-nominated Jason Franey. At 1833, Adams took on new techniques and learned what it takes to run an entire kitchen and, along with Jason Franey, earned 3.5 stars from the San Francisco Chronicle and was named the best restaurant in Monterey, California.

After his time at 1833, Chef Adams made his way back to San Francisco where he took the post of Executive Chef of Proper Hotel. After two years of establishing a strong culinary program there, Chef Adams moved on to work for Chef Timothy Hollingsworth as the opening Executive Chef for his anticipated restaurant All the Years in Union Square. As the pandemic took hold, the restaurant could not come to fruition and Adams found himself hoping to find an amazing kitchen where he could continue to learn and grow as a Chef. Fortunately, that opportunity came with Angler San Francisco where, under Adams’ leadership, the restaurant retained one Michelin Star. Presently, Chef Adams is determined in his new chapter at The St. Regis San Francisco to carry on the hotel’s strong legacy of refined hospitality.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Adams join our hospitality team at The St. Regis San Francisco,” said Roger Huldi, General Manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “His creativity and determination to revivify our new restaurant and bar concept is invigorating, and we look forward to further establishing our hotel as the city’s most exquisite destination.”

With a continued commitment to offer the highest standard of unparalleled luxury while evolving to modernize spaces with elegant design that meets the needs of guests, The St. Regis San Francisco embarked on a multi-phase refresh of the celebrated property and will share details soon. The St. Regis San Francisco offers 260 rooms and suites, 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration. The St. Regis San Francisco, as with all St. Regis properties, is renowned for its signature Butler Service.