New Wharf Hotels President announced

Dr. Jennifer Cronin, President, Wharf Hotels announced her resignation yesterday, effective 30 April 2022, to return to Australia. Her successor is Mr. Thomas Salg who has served in the role of Wharf Hotels, Vice President Operations for four years. During Dr. Cronin’s eight years with the group, starting as Vice President Sales & Marketing, her remit was to strengthen the foundation of Marco Polo Hotels, and introduce an additional and luxury brand – Niccolo Hotels. Having completed this assignment, Wharf Hotels has now built a solid framework for future growth and is poised for expansion.

As the global travel sector prepares to emerge from its most challenging period in living history, and after more than 20 years working in Asia’s gateway cities, Dr. Cronin believes that the timing is right for a seamless transition to the next chapter in Wharf Hotels management evolution. She stated, “Together with an inspiring group of hoteliers across our group, we have punched above our weight and built an organisation by adopting best practices that are comparable with larger international hotel groups. At the heart of Wharf Hotels are dynamic, hard-working and passionate leaders who have prepared their hotels for the post-pandemic travel environment and will most certainly be ahead of the curve. I could not be more proud of their efforts especially over the past two years and I am confident that the long-term future is bright for travel and tourism.”

Dr. Cronin added, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with so many inspiring and forward-thinking colleagues and associates, supported by a parent company that believes in its people and delivering on its promises. Our DNA is a strong and proud one and will most certainly contribute to an exciting new future for Marco Polo Hotels and Niccolo Hotels. The successful opening of Niccolo Suzhou, our Beacon of the Future, in the middle of a pandemic, reinforces a bright future for all and shows that our futureproofing has paid off.”

On her successor, Dr Cronin said, “Thomas has clearly demonstrated his commitment, leadership and professionalism since joining Marco Polo Hotels in 2013 as General Manager, Marco Polo Shenzhen, followed by Area General Manager of Marco Polo Hotels Hong Kong, before becoming Vice President Operations in 2017. I am confident that Thomas will further strengthen the group’s solid foundation, as well as strategically drive new initiatives and developments for the hotel management company, while rebuilding the hotel’s priority business streams.”