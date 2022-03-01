New Taxi Campaign in Milan Showcasing Seychelles

A fleet of one hundred branded taxis, showcasing the beauty of the Seychelles archipelago, roam among one of the greatest Italian cities, captivating consumers’ attention and compelling them to dream about their next holiday.

An initiative of the Tourism Seychelles office in Italy, which has recently launched at the start of February in Milan, Italy.

The taxis not only feature scenic pictures of Seychelles’ pristine beaches on the outside, but interior- wise they also present a special touch for passengers, combining branded back seat covers and printed taxi receipts to make their journey an unforgettable one.

A strategic effort from the team and ten of the top Italian Tour Operators, to coincide with several notable events including the International famous Milan Fashion Week, are taking place in the city to increase the demand in taxi services usage.

The Italian partners namely Alpitour, Azemar, Cartorange, Evolution Travel, Glamour, Horca Myseria, I Grandi Viaggi, Idee per Viaggiare, Naar and Quality Group, branded the interior of ten taxis each, featuring a QR Code to scan, which in turn bring the customer to a dedicated page with special holiday packages to travel to Seychelles.

The Tourism Seychelles representative in Italy, Mrs. Danielle Di Gianvito said:

The partnership with the Tour Operator partners aims at making Seychelles more visible.

It will also reach more customers as potential visitors start planning their spring and summer holidays.

“In a year of great challenges for the tourism sector, and especially after being added to the Italian Green List recently, we felt that Milan taxis were the perfect opportunity to increase destination awareness and thus, a great match to the co-branding campaigns already in place with our main partners and stakeholders in Italy,” said Danielle Di Gianvito. “It was critical that we included a call-to-action approach, so we teamed up with the Tour Operators active on the destination to include a QR Code on the interior design. This will also allow us to measure the impact of the campaign and hopefully generate short and medium-term bookings.”

She further said that the Italian partners are all thrilled to be part of this campaign and that the very first enquiry and sales reports show an increased interest in the destination following the success of the campaign.

Seychelles is one of the few long-haul destinations open to Italian tourists thanks to the tourism corridors and stays on top of the Italian travel wish list, offering a wide range of experiences, culture, nature, gastronomy, unparalleled beaches and landscapes.

Up to week 6 of 2022, the Italian visitors who landed in Seychelles are 745, catching up with positive forward bookings predictions.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tourism Seychelles, [email protected]

Image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism