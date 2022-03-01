IGLTA announces American Express Travel as new partner

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association today welcomed American Express Travel as its first global partner in the financial services sector. The collaboration aligns one of the world’s most recognizable travel brands with IGLTA at the highest level of engagement and expands opportunities for both organizations to champion diversity in global tourism.

Grounded in a longstanding commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming culture that reflects the diversity of its colleagues, customers, and communities, American Express Travel has been an industry leader for over 100 years. The organization’s deep expertise and exclusive programs and benefits provide Card Members world-class service to book and experience trips of all kinds.



For the past 18 years, American Express has scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, a ranking that takes into account the company’s policies and practices that support LGBTQ+ inclusion. American Express is also a member of Open For Business, a coalition of global companies making the economic and business case for LGBTQ+ inclusion around the world. American Express’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy includes a focus on promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and a commitment to supporting a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, marketplace, and society.

The company released its inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report in 2021, which documents its progress on DE&I commitments and initiatives as part of its $1 Billion DE&I Action Plan.



“We strive to assemble diverse partners that can help us increase LGBTQ+ visibility throughout our industry and build inclusive connections that will benefit our business members,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “Receiving the support of American Express Travel, with its global reach and commitment to DEI and LGBTQ+ initiatives, is a significant milestone in our work to expand acceptance and understanding of LGBTQ+ travelers worldwide.”



“Inclusivity is core to how we do business at American Express Travel and is embedded in our company’s ESG strategy,” said Audrey Hendley, President, American Express Travel. “Partnering with an organization like IGLTA with so much respect throughout the industry is a key action in our goal to ensure we are making the right choices when it comes inclusivity and representation of the LGBTQ+ community.”



Prior to formalizing this partnership, American Express Travel participated in the IGLTA Foundation Think Tank on diversity, equity, and inclusion in tourism, held September 2021 in Atlanta during the association’s 37th Global Convention.

The International LGBTQ+ Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). IGLTA’s mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA membership includes LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in approximately 80 countries. IGLTA’s Global Partner program provides companies with heightened recognition and visibility among LGBTQ+ travelers with enhanced marketing and communication opportunities throughout the association’s worldwide network.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express Travel customers have access to more than 4,500 Travel Consultants who are on-hand at all times to help consumers plan for, book and navigate current and future trips.