A New Era Not Only for Tourists: No more COVID Restrictions

COVID-19 Emergency in Hawaii officially over

Mai Tais, Luaus, Hula Lessons- all of this will be back at bars, nightclubs, concert venues. Hawaii has good news for visitors and kamaainas alike. The COVID-19 State of Emergency will be canceled as of next week. What does it mean for visitors to the Aloha State?

Even though death rates on COVID per day are currently the highest ever, the infection rates had gone down dramatically, but are still worse from the time when Hawaii locked down the entire state.

Compared to other jurisdictions in the United States and many countries in Europe and around the world COVID-19 is officially over.

Hawaii, one of the most known travel and tourism destinations in the world has also decided it is time to go on and give tourism and other businesses a chance.

As of Sunday, March 6 almost all COVID -19 restrictions will be history on the Island of Oahu, Home of Honolulu and Waikiki. No more limits in gatherings, no more checks and social distancing in restaurants.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami also announced that a similar program on the Garden Island would end Tuesday.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has repealed the county’s limits for gatherings indoors and outdoors, and its approval process for “special gatherings. This is effect as of today.

Maui County was the island with Maui, Lanai, and Molokai to end its COVID-19 restrictions, shutting down its vaccine or negative test requirements for people who wanted to enter certain businesses such as restaurants and gyms . This was put in place a week ago on February 21.

Hawaii always played it safer than most US States. It means the requirement to wear a mask when indoors remains.

Also, those arriving in the State without vaccination will still have to provide a negative test to avoid quarantine.

Today Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said at a press conference this was the day everyone waited for the last two years.

Apparently, the same sentiment was echoed by Island County mayors and Governor Ige.

For the first time since March 4, 2020, the City and County of Honolulu will not operate under an emergency order regarding COVID-19. This will start on Sunday.

