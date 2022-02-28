Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji Enhances Guest Dining Experiences

As a committed environmentally and socially responsible resort, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji is always looking for new and innovative methods to further reduce its impact on the environment. In addition to making the most of its idyllic location in the middle of the southern Pacific Ocean to sustainably harvest rare tropical ingredients, the property has recently expanded its efforts to care for the planet by offering daily curated culinary experiences steeped in local culture.

Chefs and restaurateurs around the globe continually look for any advantage to enhance their guests’ ambitious expectations and experiences. Many have fully embraced the farm-to-table concept and its healthy and sustainable benefits. The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is able to invent delicious and inspired dishes in large to part to its unique climate and native ingredients grown in its onsite tropical garden, nearby farms, or the surrounding ocean. Executive Chef Raymond Lee and his team source a mix of native herbs, fruits, vegetables and edible flowers for delicious dishes and tropical cocktails from the resort’s on-site organic garden, as well as working with local farmers and fishermen to procure the freshest bounty of the sea. Promising guests a true farm-to-fork experience, The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort infuses every meal with Fijian traditions and products, often based on hyper-local recipes.

“We are blessed to have such an array of delicious, local, and sustainable ingredients from the land and sea to choose from,” said Chef Lee.

“Our goals for each dining service are to surpass the guests’ expectations and deliver incredible food and beverage experiences each day of their holiday.”



Picked at their peak ripeness, herbs, fruits and vegetables are fresh and flavorful when they reach the guests’ plates, encouraging them to embrace the “slow food” movement where meals are meant to be savored slowly for maximum benefit. Thanks to the diversity of seasonal ingredients, repeat guests can always find something new to discover and delight in nutritious, environmentally-friendly dishes with minimal “food miles” and maximum benefits for the local economy.

Examples abound of Chef Lee’s mastery of this concept including his Paneer Makhni matched with Capsicum, Eggplant, Onion, and Cashew Nuts, or his braised lamb shanks emblazoned with chickpeas and garden greens.

Samples of the daily menus include (complete list of daily menus can be found in the press link below):

Coconut crusted deep-sea Snapper with fennel and watercress salad, lemon dressing

Yaqara eye fillet of beef, green beans & green pepper jus

Pumpkin Ravioli paired with nutted butter, pine nuts, local sage and sultanas

And, Chermoula Crusted Yellow-Fin Tuna

For more information on Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, please visit fijiresort.com.

About Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The award-winning Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is one of the most renowned vacation destinations in the South Pacific. Located on the island of Vanua Levu and built on 17 acres of land, the luxury resort overlooks the peaceful waters of Savusavu Bay and offers an exclusive escape for couples, families, and discerning travelers looking for experiential travel coupled with authentic luxury and local culture. Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort offers an unforgettable vacation experience that is derived from the natural beauty of the island, personalized attention, and the warmth of the staff. The environmentally and socially responsible resort offers guests a wide variety of amenities, including specially designed individual thatched-roof bures, world-class dining, an outstanding lineup of recreational activities, unmatched ecological experiences, and an array of Fijian-inspired spa treatments.

About Canyon Equity LLC

The Canyon Group of Companies, who own the resort, headquartered in Larkspur, California, was founded in May 2005. Its mantra is to acquire and develop small ultra-luxury branded resorts in unique destinations with small residential components creating an eclectic yet highly compatible sense of community in each destination. Since its formation in 2005 Canyon has created an impressive portfolio of resorts, in locations ranging from the turquoise waters of Fiji to the towering peaks of Yellowstone, to the artist colonies of Santa Fe, and in the Canyons of southern Utah.

The Canyon Group’s portfolio comprises such iconic properties as Amangiri (Utah), Amangani (Jackson, Wyoming), Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort (Fiji), and Dunton Hot Springs, (Dunton, Colorado). Some new stunning developments are also underway in such locations as the Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica, and a 400-year-old Hacienda in Mexico, all destined to make grand statements in the niche market of ultra-luxury international travel as each one is launched.

SEEN IN PHOTO: Staff tending to the vegetables in the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji’s Organic Garden. Photo provided by Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji