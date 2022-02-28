Canada Jetlines announces arrival of first aircraft in Canada

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. announced that its first aircraft, an Airbus 320 registered under C-GCJL, landed at the Kitchener/Waterloo airport (CYKF) at 14:33 ET on Saturday February 26, 2022.

The aircraft was flown from Shannon, Ireland where it recently underwent painting and interior refurbishing. The flight was operated by Captain Randy Howe (Canada Jetlines’ Chief Pilot) and Captain Colin Forrest, both pilots having recently completed their Canada Jetlines’ Airbus A320 pilot training and simulator check ride monitored by Transport Canada.

“This is a very special day for Canada Jetlines,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines.

“I am very proud of the hard work completed by the entire Canada Jetlines team which made this day possible. The amazing aircraft livery and interior represent the new, fun, and exciting Canada Jetlines. This is an important milestone for our airline as we continue on the path to obtain our Air Operator Certificate from Transport Canada. We are looking forward to operating our first revenue flights and welcoming our first guests following the receipt of regulatory approvals.”

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus320 aircraft targeting a start in 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval.

The all-Canadian carrier was created to provide passengers another choice to travel to their favorite destinations within the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico.

With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint.