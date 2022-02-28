Harry Johnson·
United Kingdom
··0 Comments·1 min read·

London tourism to see boost from £10 million campaign

COVID-19 related travel restrictions saw international arrivals to the UK decline by 80.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 7.8 million in 2020

London tourism to see boost from £10 million campaign
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan
Home
Breaking Travel News
London tourism to see boost from £10 million campaign

London’s tourism sector will benefit from the planned multi-million-pound campaign to drive visitors to the city. However, the leading data and analytics company notes that the tourism industry remains in a precarious position as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

London’s tourism industry has been badly affected by COVID-19, which has kept many business and leisure tourists away from England’s capital. While rural staycation areas in the UK have been able to capitalize on changes in demand, tourism businesses in London have suffered and continue to face a barrage of challenges. This includes the UK government’s plans to increase VAT in April 2022, staff shortages exacerbated by Brexit and COVID-19, concerns around health due to the pandemic, and the rising cost of living.

COVID-19 related travel restrictions saw international arrivals to the UK decline by 80.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 7.8 million in 2020.

Concurrently, inbound tourism spending declined by 84.2% YoY, from $43.2 billion in 2019 to $6.8 billion in 2020, which will have decimated many of London’s tourism and hospitality businesses that depend on international tourists. As travel restrictions ease globally, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, plans to encourage international tourists to return to London with a £7 million ($9.5 million) international marketing campaign.

Industry analysts forecast expect international arrivals to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, with a projected 39.8 million visitors. However, competitor cities are already out-promoting and out-spending London. For instance, New York has been running a £30 million ($40.1 million) tourism campaign since April 2021. With England’s capital on the backfoot, the city will face additional challenges attracting visitors.

The Mayor reportedly plans to spend an additional £3 million ($4.1 million) attracting domestic tourists to London as an extension of ‘Let’s Do London’. However, a recent survey reveals that 68% of UK respondents are concerned about eating out at restaurants because of COVID-19 risk and a further 69% are concerned about visiting shops.

While the proposed campaign will be a welcomed driver of domestic tourism, a cornerstone of promotional activity will need to showcase London as a safe destination to attract visitors.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:London tourism,UK travel
Rebuilding Travel

Join World Tourism Network, home of the rebuilding.travel discussion since March 2020. Members in 128 countries. Focus on SME's. 

Click here to join today!

en English
sq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu